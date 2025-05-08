The NBA record books are mostly filled with legends. In fact, most record holders in the league found themselves inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame. However, there are some moments when a random player sets a record. Here is a look at 10 NBA records with the most surprising leaders.

Check out the gallery.

Most assists by a player in a single game – Scott Skiles (30)

Currently, the most assists dished out by any player in a single NBA game is Scott Skiles, who registered 30 against the Denver Nuggets back in the 1989-90 season. Skiles is certainly a surprising name given that he isn't considered to be elite. In fact, throughout his career, the lone NBA award he received was the NBA Most Improved Player in 1991.

Highest field-goal percentage in a season – Mitchell Robinson (74%)

Naturally, players who register a high field-goal percentage are centers who play around the rim. In the 2019-20 season, Mitchell Robinson set the record for the highest field-goal percentage in a regular season, converting 74% of his shots overall. The New York Knicks big man isn't exactly known for his offense, given that his rim protection is his main calling card. However, Robinson does own the Knicks all-time record for most games being perfect on field-goal attempts.

Most triple-doubles by an Orlando Magic player – Elfrid Payton (8)

The Orlando Magic have featured several notable stars, including Dwight Howard, Shaquille O'Neal, Penny Hardaway, Hedo Turkoglu, and many more. But surprisingly, none of those names hold the record for the most triple-doubles in a Magic uniform. This distinction goes to no other than former first-round draft pick Elfrid Payton, who's currently a journeyman in the league. He registered eight triple-doubles across 3½ seasons with Orlando.

Highest free-throw percentage in a season – Jose Calderon (98%)

Believe it or not, the highest free-throw percentage registered by a player in a single season went to point guard Jose Calderon. In the 2008-09 season, he shot an amazing 98% on free throws, missing just 3 of 154 attempts all season for the Toronto Raptors. It was the only time he led the NBA in FT percentage, and his career FT percentage was just 87%.

Highest winning percentage in the playoffs – Ron Harper (69%)

The NBA playoffs are usually dominated by stars. In fact, there are a handful of franchise players who kick into a higher gear during the postseason. Some of the names include Rajon Rondo, Kawhi Leonard, and Jimmy Butler. However, sometimes luck plays a huge role in terms of playoff success.

In fact, a role player like Ron Harper owns the highest winning percentage in the playoffs. Having been a part of the second three-peat of the Chicago Bulls and two of the Los Angeles Lakers' three-peat, Harper finished with a 77-35 record in postseason play. Being on good terms with Hall of Fame coach Phil Jackson, the architect of both three-peats, certainly didn't hurt Harper.

Most career points by a Brooklyn Nets player – Brook Lopez (10,444)

NBA megastars usually set career records for their respective franchises. However, the Brooklyn Nets have a strange exception. Brook Lopez is certainly a starting-caliber big man, who helped the Milwaukee Bucks win a title in 2021. But when he entered the NBA in 2008, the Nets actually built their franchise around the 10th overall pick, helping him become an All-Star in 2013. Lopez also stayed with the Nets for nearly a decade, earning enough points to become their all-time scoring leader.

Most consecutive games played by a player – A.C. Green (1,192)

A.C. Green was widely known as part of the Showtime Los Angeles Lakers. He helped them win three NBA championships. Green was never exactly a superstar. However, the onetime NBA All-Star was certainly durable, turning heads with his record-breaking streak of consecutive appearances with 1,192. While there have been plenty of other ironman names in the league like Andre Miller and Mikal Bridges, Green's name does come as a surprise.

Most losses in NBA history by a player – Vince Carter (756)

Vince Carter electrified stadiums with his explosive slam dunks. Despite spending a lot of time in the air, Carter still managed to carve out a lengthy career of 22 seasons. But while his longevity was amazing, Carter also broke a record he'd like to forget. He has garnered the most career losses by a player. It's quite surprising for a player of his caliber to hold a record like this. But he is fourth all-time in games played, and the only players ahead of him have all won at least four NBA titles.

Most losses by an NBA coach – Lenny Wilkens (1,298)

Lenny Wilkens is a well-respected former player and coach in the NBA. He was responsible for leading the Seattle Supersonics to an NBA championship in 1979 while earning NBA Coach of the Year 15 years later with the Portland Trail Blazers. However, Wilkins also found himself on the wrong end of the history books, having accumulated the most losses by any head coach in league history.

Most turnovers by a player – LeBron James (5,471)

LeBron James has been credited for his longevity, having been able to play at a high level despite pushing past 40 years old. He also cemented his legacy after surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the all-time scoring record. Unfortunately, his longevity also saw him take the record for the most turnovers by a player in league history. It's somewhat of a stain on his decorated legacy, but he also is second all time in most games played in the NBA.