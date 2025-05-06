During NBA Playoffs time, the spotlight is usually focused on the stars. However, given the tough competition in the playoffs, all hands must be on deck. As a result, even the least-played players are expected to step up when called upon.

This paves the way for the most overlooked players to piece together unexpected performances. Here are the 10 most random breakout NBA playoff performances, ranked.

Check out the gallery.

1. Bismack Biyombo (Game 3 of 2016 Eastern Conference Finals)

Down 2-0 to LeBron James' Cleveland Cavaliers, the Toronto Raptors needed all the help they could get to avoid falling into a deeper hole. As a result, it was Bismack Biyombo who stepped up. In Game 3, Biyombo only registered seven points. However, it was his franchise record of 26 rebounds that stole the show. In the past, Biyombo was a borderline starter at best. And in this contest, he filled in for an injured Jonas Valanciunas, making the most out of the opportunity.

2. Timofey Mozgov (Game 4 of 2015 Finals)

After LeBron James' triumphant return to Cleveland, he carried the team into the NBA Finals. Unfortunately, the Cavaliers were also decimated by injuries, including Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love. As a result, this forced Cleveland to lean on Russian center Timofey Mozgov. Starting Mozgov wasn't exactly ideal, but he did answer the call. As the Cavs' best big man available, he finished with 28 points and 10 rebounds, but it was still not enough to secure a win. Nonetheless, it was a gallant stand by Mozgov.

3. Shaun Livingston (Game 1 of 2016 Finals)

Initially, Shaun Livingston's NBA career was derailed by a major knee injury. However, at the 2016 NBA Finals, he proved that he can still be a major contributor for a playoff contender. To open the series, Livingston scored 20 points on 8-of-10 shooting from the field overall en route to the Golden State Warriors taking Game 1 with a 104-89 win over the Cavaliers.

4. Reggie Jackson (Game 4 of 2014 First Round)

In the midst of a tough first-round series against the Memphis Grizzlies, both Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook were having a rough night as they combined for just 11-of-45 shooting from the field. Fortunately for the Oklahoma City Thunder, it was a breakout performance by role-player Reggie Jackson. His 32 points out of nowhere propelled the Thunder to a tight 92-89 win.

5. Meyers Leonard (Game 4 of 2019 Western Conference Finals)

Meyers Leonard was a first-round draft pick who didn't exactly pan out in the NBA. However, he did play like one in the do-or-die game against the Warriors at the 2019 Western Conference Finals. His gallant effort saw him explode for 30 points and 12 rebounds while shooting 12-of-16 from the field and 5-of-8 from beyond the arc. Unfortunately, it wasn't enough for the Portland Trail Blazers to stay alive, as they were swept.

6. Daniel Gibson (Game 6 of 2007 Eastern Conference Finals)

After a grueling double-overtime game in Game 5, LeBron James was ultimately exhausted coming into Game 6. Although James didn't play his best, the Cavs had Daniel Gibson to thank. Still a rookie at that time, Gibson's coming-out party came at the right time. In the series clincher, he exploded for 31 points, hitting 5-of-5 on three-pointers, to send the Detroit Pistons home.

7. Brian Scalabrine (Game 5 of 2004 Eastern Conference Finals)

Brian Scalabrine is quite notorious for his wild claims off the court. Nonetheless, he certainly played like the White Mamba back at Game 5 of the 2004 Eastern Conference Finals. Throughout the playoffs, Scalabrine was a nonfactor for the New Jersey Nets. However, that changed when the series was tied at 2-2 as he netted 17 points off the bench while shooting 4-of-4 from beyond the arc. His solid performance helped the Nets take the series lead.

8. Leon Powe (Game 2 of 2008 NBA Finals)

The Boston Celtics carried championship hopes after assembling a big three of Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, and Ray Allen. While it was the trio who carried the team to the NBA Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers, the Purple and Gold never expected Leon Powe to break out in Game 2. The then-second-year power forward pitched in 21 big points off the bench, converting 6-of-7 from the field. As a result, Boston was able to sneak away with a 108-102 victory.

9. Russell Westbrook (Game 7 of 2025 First Round)

By 2025, Russell Westbrook was already past his prime. However, the Denver Nuggets were quite relieved to get a vintage version of Westbrook in Game 7 against the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round. In just 27 minutes of action, Westbrook tallied 16 points, five rebounds, five assists, and five steals. Westbrook's big game marked the first time in NBA Playoffs history a player accomplished that stat line in the postseason in less than 30 minutes.

10. Mike Miller (Game 5 of 2012 Finals)

Three-point shooting was always the calling card of Mike Miller. But playing for a Miami Heat team that assembled a big three of LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh, no one expected Miller to shine the brightest in Game 5 of the 2012 NBA Finals. Fresh from injury, Miller torched the Thunder for 23 points, going 7-of-8 from the three-point region, to seal a championship for the Heat.