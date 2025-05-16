While the Dallas Cowboys still have a contract issue to settle, their quarterback is happy with his new receiving weapon. Also, Stephen Jones’ energy admission will catch the attention of Cowboys fans.

Jones said new head coach Brian Schottenheimer has people moving, according to a post on X by Jon Machota.

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones: “The energy in our building is just amazing in terms of what (Brian Schottenheimer) has brought with his staff. All the players are responding to it.

“It’s exciting to see all these guys come together.”

Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer bringing hype

The Cowboys hired Schottenheimer back in January, a move Jerry Jones related to a gamble, according to nfl.com.

“This is as big a risk as you can take,” Jones said. “As big a risk as you can take. No head-coaching experience.”

That’s a weird thing to say about your new head coach. Why would an organization like the Cowboys need to take a big risk? It’s likely because Jones wants to be able to pat himself on the back if Schottenheimer does well.

“I know that Shotty is no stranger to these guys (players),” Jones said. “(And) I know he's no stranger to this building. I get my proverbial ass kicked over needing people in my comfort zone. Without this thing being about me in any way, if you don't think I can't operate out of my comfort zone, you're so wrong it's unbelievable.”

It’s natural for the Cowboys to heap praise on Schottenheimer at every turn. They want the team to believe in him, even if it’s somewhat of a mirage. That’s because if the players are skeptical going into the season, it will be more difficult for Schottenheimer to succeed.

Therefore, saying there is “energy” in the building is simple mental subterfuge. How could someone prove there’s no energy in a building? It’s invisible.

It's obvious the Cowboys are trying to baby Schottenheimer through the offseason in the hopes the players will buy in.

It’s possible Schottenheimer could work out. The Cowboys have tons of talent on the roster, and even a sub-par coach could lead the team to a winning record. But it’s wait-and-see time right now.