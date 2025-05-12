Accessories are a great part of basketball. In fact, several NBA players have sported different accessories in an official NBA game. These accessories include headbands, knee pads, elbow pads, shooting sleeves, and even compression shirts underneath their jerseys.

Although most basketball players don't really wear a compression shirt underneath, there are a handful that do. According to sources, compression does aid in blood circulation and fatigue. Furthermore, it's a great accessory for players trying to nurse or to protect themselves from an injury. Here is a look at the 10 greatest NBA players with an undershirt.

10. Seth Curry

BREAKING: the Mavericks and Seth Curry have agreed to a deal that will land the 32-year-old sharpshooter back in Dallas. WELCOME BACK SETH!!!#MFFL pic.twitter.com/dHAFC4pouc — All Things Mavs (@All_Things_Mavs) July 1, 2023 Expand Tweet

Seth Curry is more popular for being the brother of Stephen Curry. However, people often forget that the younger Curry can also torch the nets. He has served as a starter for several contenders. Moreover, Curry is also a 43% career three-point shooter. It wouldn't be surprising if the sleeves played a role.

Back when he was playing for the New York Knicks, there's no question that Kristaps Porzingis lit up Madison Square Garden on a handful of occasions. The All-Star big man showed everyone why he was a certified unicorn capable of taking over the NBA when given the chance. Now the Boston Celtics hope Porzingis can recover from his illness to lift them in the NBA Playoffs.

8. D'Angelo Russell

Congratulations to D'Angelo Russell, who passed Nick Van Exel for the most 3-pointers in a season in #Lakers franchise history!https://t.co/oQ9k37azWa pic.twitter.com/0LVoIsvxJL — Lakers Nation (@LakersNation) March 23, 2024 Expand Tweet

From being an All-Star guard to a deadly three-point shooter, D'Angelo Russell proved to be what the doctor ordered for the Los Angeles Lakers. Russell was one of the best third All-Stars that fits seamlessly alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis before the Lakers traded Russell to the Brooklyn Nets in December 2024.

KARL-ANTHONY TOWNS DROPS A CAREER-HIGH 62 POINTS AGAINST THE HORNETS! 🚨🐺 pic.twitter.com/KvKSRoIAXB — theScore Bet (@theScoreBet) January 23, 2024 Expand Tweet

When it comes to elite big men, it isn't surprising that Karl-Anthony Towns is in the conversation. With a polished skill set for his size, KAT is a force to be reckoned with. The five-time All-Star was an important piece in the Minnesota Timberwolves' run to the Western Conference Finals in 2024. Now the Knicks are hoping Towns can help them hold off the Celtics despite a hand injury.

6. Bam Adebayo

Bam Adebayo (shoulder) plans to play in Game 2 of the #NBAFinals, per @ByTimReynolds pic.twitter.com/rP29VPIyJ9 — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) October 1, 2020 Expand Tweet

Speaking of big men with polished skillsets, there's no doubt that Bam Adebayo has been making waves in the NBA, despite being undersized at 6'9. The Heat center has been the epitome of the Heat culture. With the three-time All-Star center around, the Heat appeared in two NBA Finals in a span of four years. Given his string of shoulder injuries, the compression shirt underneath his jersey surely helps. In fact, Adebayo's undershirt surely flaunts an unorthodox design.

5. Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis and the #Lakers are aware of where they are at in the standings heading into the final week of the regular season.https://t.co/OB6GMH8gxq pic.twitter.com/zrVaBh6rhm — Lakers Nation (@LakersNation) April 7, 2024 Expand Tweet

The Lakers won an NBA title in the 2020 Covid Bubble with Anthony Davis starring alongside LeBron James. Davis is one of the few players wearing the compression shirt underneath his jersey. Although Davis has been injury-riddled during his Lakers stint and then after the Lakers traded Davis for Luka Doncic, but the sleeves have claimed to play a role in protecting his shoulders.

“This series is not over. It’s the first to four, not to three. I promise you it ain’t over. Everyone’s counting us out. It ain’t over. I promise you.” – Anthony Edwards (Via @JonKrawczynski ) pic.twitter.com/bgPn8dipH3 — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) April 22, 2023 Expand Tweet

After a hard fall that brought pain to his shoulder, Edwards pulled out an undershirt that aided him in the Timberwolves' postseason campaign. Unfortunately, the Timberwolves suffered an early exit. Nevertheless, Edwards is the centerpiece for the franchise. In fact, the Wolves are currently leading their NBA Playoffs series with the Golden State Warriors.

3. Dwight Howard

@alignmed Posture Shirt® keeps you in the game. Per #dwighthoward "its doing its job, keeps me aligned."Stay healthy pic.twitter.com/8YWRPd03Zr — ALIGNMED-AE (@ALIGNMEDAE) August 31, 2016 Expand Tweet

After a stellar stint with the Orlando Magic that saw Howard win three Defensive Player of the Year awards, he did slow down due to a serious shoulder injury. While Howard's career did decline, his stay in the NBA was prolonged thanks to a posture shirt by Alignmed. According to Howard, the shirt helped keep his back and shoulders healthy. Although Howard was no longer his old self, the eight-time All-Star still managed to win the elusive NBA championship with the Lakers late in his career.

Chris Paul is wearing long sleeves under his jersey tonight for the Clippers. pic.twitter.com/81t7DhbavX — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 13, 2014 Expand Tweet

Another All-Star who used to wear undershirts was Chris Paul. In fact, Paul's undershirts were unique thanks to their long sleeves. While wearing these, CP3 did facilitate some of the most memorable highlight plays for the Los Angeles Clippers during its Lob City era. Not only was it a good fashion accessory for CP3, but it also played a role in giving some added protection for his shoulders.

1. Luka Doncic

Speaking of undershirts, despite nursing his shoulder, Luka still came to play against the Atlanta Hawks. Sporting a one-sleeved undershirt, the undershirt and shoulder certainly didn't hinder Luka from getting into his bag. In fact, the Mavericks' superstar lit up the Hawks for a Dallas Mavericks franchise record of 73 points. It's the fourth most points in a single game in NBA history. But more importantly, the Mavs also came away with a 148-143 victory in January 2024.