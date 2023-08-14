Popularly known as AK47, Andrei Kirilenko is arguably the best NBA player from Russia. Throughout his NBA career, Kirilenko has one All-Star Game appearance, three All-Defensive team selections, and once led the NBA in blocks.

Given Kirilenko's accomplishments in the NBA, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Andrei Kirilenko's $5.3 million house in Bel-Air, a neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Given that Kirilenko is long retired from the NBA and now oversees the basketball federation in Russia, it's easy to see why the former defensive specialist no longer needs his Los Angeles property. In fact, the former Jazz great listed his Bel-Air home on the market with an asking price of $5.29 million.

It's worth noting that Kirilenko acquired the property back in 2018. For the property purchase, the former All-Star forward shelled out $3.51 million from his pockets.

Here are some photos of Andrei Kirilenko's $5.3 million house in Bel-Air.

Originally constructed in 2018, Kirilenko's former house encompasses 4,500 square feet of living space and sits on a 0.5 acre of land. It includes five bedrooms and six bathrooms.

Sporting an open floor plan and tall ceilings, some of the main home's features include a spacious living room that shares the same floor with the formal dining area and the kitchen that comes with top-quality appliances. Furthermore, the main bed suite also contains its own balcony, fireplace and a luxurious bath.

While the property's main features are indoors, there's still plenty to enjoy outdoors. The property's backyard features a dining area, a swimming pool, an outdoor lounge area, a barbecue grilling station, and a sauna located in the guest house.

Kirilenko was one of the best perimeter defenders in the NBA during his peak, which made him a valuable asset for the Jazz back in the day. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Kirilenko has a net worth of around $50 million. As a result, it isn't surprising that the Russian standout is capable of living in a home like this one. In fact, apart from lucrative NBA paychecks, Kirilenko continues to earn as the commissioner of the Russian Basketball Federation.

Apart from this $5.3 million Bel-Air home, Kirilenko also used to own another Bel-Air property that was destroyed by the Skirball fire back in 2017.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Andrei Kirilenko's $5.3 million home in Bel-Air.