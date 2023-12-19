Candice Bergen is selling her apartment in Manhattan. It can be yours for just $2 million. Check out the views of Central Park!

Candice Bergen is a popular actress who is best known as the star of the television show Murphy Brown. She also has starred in several notable films. These include The Book Club movies, Miss Congeniality, Sweet Home Alabama and Bride Wars. She is an Oscar Award-nominated actress.

Given Bergen's success in Hollywood, have you ever wondered how an actress like her lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Candice Bergen's $2 million apartment in Manhattan.

In 2021, Bergen appeared in three episodes of the TV series The Conners. Around the same year, the Miss Congeniality star shelled out $2.15 million for an apartment in the busy streets of New York City.

But just two years later, it seems that Bergen is keen on making a real estate move. Initially, she listed the apartment for as much as $2.18 million. However, with no takers, Bergen decided to cut the price to $2.05 million with hopes of landing a buyer.

Originally built in 1927, the apartment is located inside a 23-story building. It includes one bedroom and a pair of bathrooms. The apartment contains plenty of eye-catching features, including a spacious living room, a library with a lounge area, a modern kitchen equipped with top-quality appliances, and a primary bedroom with a sleek bath.

Furthermore, as a resident of the building, the new homeowner should also have access to the tower's facilities. These include a cocktail terrace, a luxurious restaurant, and room service.

Moreover, the apartment's location is also ideal. Situated near Central Park, the new homeowner should have no problems having access to different establishments, including shopping areas, and a zoo. With the home's amenities and location, it's easy to see why Bergen decided to call this place her home at one point in her career.

Bergen is an actress with a handful of acting credits to her name. As a result, it isn't surprising that the Oscar Award-nominated actress can afford to live in a luxurious apartment like this one. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Bergen has a net worth of around $50 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Candice Bergen's $2 million apartment in Manhattan.