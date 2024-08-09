After canceling her Vienna Eras Tour shows due to a terror plot, Travis Kelce was “very concerned” for Taylor Swift.

Page Six reports that Kelce was “very concerned” upon hearing the news and “immediately” contacted her when he heard the news. However, Kelce is unable to go to Europe to be with her. The Kansas City Chiefs are about to begin their NFL season with a preseason matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Similarly, The U.S. Sun reports that Kelce and Swift talked for hours to encourage the singer. He reportedly keeps “one of his phones” by his bed if she needs him. While he's “relieved” that the shows were canceled, he offered to fly to Vienna.

Currently, the Chiefs are towards the end of training camp and have their first preseason game on August 10. They begin the regular season with an AFC Championship game rematch against the Baltimore Ravens on September 5.

Why were Taylor Swift's Vienna shows canceled?

Right before Taylor Swift was set to play three shows in Vienna, Austria, they were canceled due to a terror plot. A couple of the teenagers involved were arrested on Wednesday, August 7, and were allegedly targeting the Eras Tour shows.

Per Page Six's report, the terrorist attack involved two young men driving a bomb-filled car into the crowd at Ernst-Happel Stadium, where the shows were due to take place. The teenagers were hired to work as security in the venue and “planned to murder concertgoers with self-made explosives and machetes.”

Luckily, the shows were canceled, and Swift is safe. However, Swifties still gathered in the streets of Vienna to celebrate the singer. They met in the city, exchanged friendship bracelets, and sang her songs.

The Eras Tour will continue on August 15. Swift will play five shows from August 15 to 20 to wrap up the European leg of the tour. The Eras Tour will go on a brief hiatus — during which Swift will likely attend a Chiefs game or two — before returning in October.

After starting on March 17, 2023, the end of the Eras Tour is in sight. The brief 18-date second North American leg will close out the tour from October to December. As of now, the Eras Tour is set to conclude on December 8 in Vancouver, Canada.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship

Since September 2023, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been pop culture's biggest couple. Speculation of a romantic interest began after Kelce shouted out Swift on his New Heights podcast. She subsequently showed up to the Chiefs' Week 3 game against the Chicago Bears (which they won 41-10).

Throughout the rest of the season, Swift showed up to support Kelce at 12 more games. This brought her 2023 NFL season total to her favorite number, 13.

Among those games was the Chiefs' Super Bowl LVIII clash with the San Fransisco 49ers. This was the second time in the Patrick Mahomes era that the two teams met in the biggest game of the year. The Chiefs pulled off a 25-22 overtime victory, winning their third Lombardi Trophy with Mahomes under center.