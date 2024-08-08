After the Eras Tour winds down, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce might expect Taylor Swift to spend more time at his mansion. He recently made big upgrades to his mansion's kitchen.

According to Life and Style, a source said that Swift will be “nesting” during her two-month break between Eras Tour shows. Currently, Swift is gearing up for the final five shows on the Eras Tour's European leg. She will resume the tour in October with 18 final shows in North America.

This means Swift will be free for the start of the Chiefs' 2024 season. “She can't wait to root Travis on at Kansas City Chiefs home games and really focus on him without having one foot out the door,” the source said.

Last year, Travis Kelce bought a new $6 million mansion to provide more privacy for his relationship with Taylor Swift. Recently, he has been working overtime to make sure she feels at home.

“He has done what he can to make his house feel like a home to her — even upgrading the kitchen because she loves to cook for him and their friends,” the source revealed. “Friends say this downtime is exactly what Taylor needs and won't be surprised if it leads up to a wedding.”

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship

Starting in September 2023, Kelce and Swift began their relationship and have been together since. Speculation began when Swift showed up to the Chiefs' Week 3 matchup against the Chicago Bears, which they won 41-10.

Throughout the rest of the 2023 NFL season, Swift showed up to a dozen more games. That brought her total attended games up to her favorite number, 13, for the season.

She even showed up to the Chiefs' Super Bowl LVIII victory over the San Fransisco 49ers. The Chiefs won, beating the 49ers for the second time in the Super Bowl in the Patrick Mahomes era.

While Kelce and the Chiefs won the Super Bowl, it was a somewhat down year for the tight end. He did make his ninth-straight Pro Bowl while catching 93 passes for 984 yards and five touchdowns. This was a dip from his previous year's stats of 110 catches, 1,338 yards, and a career-high 12 touchdowns.

Kelce has also shown support for Swift during her Eras Tour. He has attended several shows and also joined her on stage during her June 23, 2024, concert in London, England. He served as one of her background dancers during “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.”

The Eras Tour's itinerary has gone through changes as of late. Swift's three shows in Vienna, Austria, have been canceled due to an alleged terrorist plot.

As a result, the only shows left on the European leg are the five in Wembley Stadium from August 15-20. After that, Swift will return to North America for the final 18 shows of the tour.

The Eras Tour is a celebration of Swift's entire discography and career. Throughout the three-hour show, Swift plays songs from almost all of her albums. She also plays a few deep cuts during the acoustic mini-set.