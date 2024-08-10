Travis Kelce's dad, Ed Kelce, is protecting his son's girlfriend, Taylor Swift. Ed caught a whiff of Kanye West's lyrics in his latest project, which mentions the global popstar.

Kanye and Ty Dolla $ign released the second installment of their Vultures series last week which contains features from Lil Wayne, Playboi Carti, Don Toliver, Kodak Black, Future, Young Thug, Lil Durk, Lil Baby, Young Thug, 070 Shake, Desiigner and CyHi. On the Lil Wayne-assisted “Lifestyle” track, the New Orleans rapper mentions both Swift and Travis.

“I twist my Taylor spliffs tight at the end like Travis Kelce,” Lil Tunechi mentions on the track.

Ed however did not take kindly to the disrespect and called him out online. Travis' father reposted an article about Ye mentioning Swift and Travis (although Wayne is the one who rapped the lyric), captioning it, “Mental illness on full display.”

In the past, Kanye has been open about struggling with bipolar disorder.

This is not the first time Ed has defended Swift and Travis. He also spoke out when an alleged stalker was arrested in Germany last month.

“Love to know who this some-b—h is,” he wrote online at the time when the alleged suspect was arrested.

Taylor Swift Subtly Responds To Kanye Lyric

Swifties believe that the singer responded to the lyric by wearing her “I bet you think about me” shirt during her Red set at her latest concert at the PGE Narodowy stadium in Warsaw last weekend. She's worn the shirt before, but with the timing of the lyrics fans believe that Swift was being strategic in wearing the shirt again.

“The obsession Taylor was truly his dream girl even during 2 marriages,”another fan responded to the bar.

“Taylor Swift is the standard! like every single person name drops her for clout!” another fan wrote.

This is not the first time Kanye has mentioned Taylor in one of his songs. Most infamously, he name-dropped Swift in his 2016 song “Famous,” where he claimed that The Tortured Poets Department creator's success was due to him.

“I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex/Why? I made that b—- famous (Godd—)/I made that b—- famous,” Ye raps in the second verse.

However, Kanye's dig has not been at the top of the superstar's worries as three of her concerts in Vienna was canceled due to a terrorist plot. Three suspects have been arrested in connection to the planned attack. Swift's next show is scheduled for August 15 in London.