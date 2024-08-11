ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Tigers-Giants prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Tigers-Giants.

The San Francisco Giants are making a real run at the third and final National League wild card spot. With the San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks both surging in August and playing their best baseball of the season, the Giants face a large deficit in the attempt to get one of the top two NL wild card berths, but that third one is very attainable now that the Giants have won 12 of their last 15 and have gone from six games under .500 to three games over. The Giants are just 1.5 games out of the third NL wild card spot, trailing the Atlanta Braves with the New York Mets one game ahead of San Francisco and half a game behind Atlanta. The Giants host the Braves for four games this week, so a win here over the Detroit Tigers would guarantee that if the Giants win three of four from the Braves, they would lead Atlanta in the standings heading into the second half of August. The Giants are rolling, and they don't want to stop now.

Tigers-Giants Projected Starters

Keider Montero vs. Hayden Birdsong

Keider Montero (2-5) has a 5.62 ERA. The back-end starter in the Detroit rotation has endured rough sledding for most of his season, but he delivered an excellent outing in his last appearance on Tuesday against the Mariners. The Tigers hope that Montero is collecting lessons he will be able to apply, retain, and replicate in 2025. If Detroit's less proven pitchers evolve and mature in 2025, the Tigers would have a deep and established rotation which could supplement what staff ace Tarik Skubal is able to bring to the table. The Tigers might lack offense, but they have done a good job developing pitchers. They need more of their developmental projects to improve if they want to make a real run at a playoff spot next year. Montero could be part of that endeavor if he can grow in these next several weeks of the season.

Last Start: Tuesday, August 6 versus the Seattle Mariners: 6 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 HR, 1 BB, 8 K

2024 Road Splits: 3 starts, 17 2/3 IP, 18 H, 8 R, 4 HR, 2 BB, 15 K

Hayden Birdsong (3-1) has a 4.73 ERA. The young pitcher has struggled on the road but has been good at home. He got hammered by the Nationals in Washington in his most recent appearance, but at home he has been very good, allowing five runs in three starts. The Giants need Birdsong to be better on the road, but in the meantime, they need him to step up and help San Francisco sweep this series before the big showdown versus the Braves.

Last Start: Tuesday, August 6 versus the Washington Nationals: 2 IP, 5 H, 7 R, 2 HR, 3 BB, 1 K

2024 Home Splits: 3 starts, 14 2/3 IP, 11 H, 5 R, 1 HR, 9 BB, 16 K

Here are the Tigers-Giants MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Tigers-Giants Odds

Detroit Tigers: +1.5 (-146)

Moneyline: +144

San Francisco Giants: -1.5 (+122)

Moneyline: -172

Over: 8 (-110)

Under: 8 (-110)

How to Watch Tigers vs Giants

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET/1:05 p.m. PT

TV: Bally Sports Detroit (Tigers) / NBC Sports Bay Area (Giants) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Tigers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Giants are on a roll, but sweeping any team is hard. Hayden Birdsong is inconsistent. Keider Montero just dominated the Mariners and is confident as he takes the mound in this game. There are plenty of good reasons to back the Tigers here. Also note that Detroit hasn't allowed more than three runs in each of the first two games of the series. If Detroit allows just three here, the Tigers are highly likely to cover plus-1.5 runs on the run line.

Why The Giants Will Cover The Spread/Win

San Francisco pitching has dominated Detroit hitting. Given that Keider Montero is a weak link on the Detroit staff, the Giants should cover the spread as long as they don't allow more than three runs in this game.

Final Tigers-Giants Prediction & Pick

We don't like picking teams to sweep series unless everything is lined up just right. Therefore, we think you should pass on this one.

