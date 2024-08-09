Travis Scott, the acclaimed American rapper, found himself in hot water early Friday morning when Paris police arrested him following a physical altercation with his bodyguard, CNN reports. Authorities responded to a disturbance at the opulent George V hotel at 5 a.m. local time (11 p.m. ET Thursday), where Scott was reportedly involved in a violent incident with a member of his security team.

The Paris prosecutor's office confirmed that Scott, whose legal name is Jacques Bermon Webster II, was taken into custody for “violence against a security guard.” According to reports, the altercation occurred when the security guard intervened to separate Scott from his bodyguard, leading to the rapper's arrest on charges of assault.

Travis Scott had been in Paris for the Olympics, where he was spotted at the men’s basketball semifinal game on Thursday. His presence at the event coincided with Team USA’s dramatic comeback victory over Serbia, a game that had fans and celebrities alike buzzing. The timing of Scott's arrest, just hours after the high-profile basketball match, has added a layer of intrigue to the situation.

Recent Tour and Previous Incidents

Scott's European tour, “Circus Maximus,” had recently concluded its run with a show in Lisbon, Portugal. The tour also included a high-profile performance at Tottenham Hotspur’s stadium in London, showcasing Scott’s popularity across continents. However, his tour has not been without controversy. In June, Scott faced a disorderly intoxication charge in Miami Beach after an alleged outburst on a yacht. His attorney described that incident as a “misunderstanding.”

The George V hotel, known for its luxury and Michelin-starred dining options, contrasts sharply with the nature of the altercation that took place. The rapper's arrest has drawn significant media attention, yet Scott has remained silent on the matter, not commenting publicly or addressing the arrest.

As the Paris public prosecutor’s office continues its investigation, fans and the media alike await further developments. Scott’s legal team will likely address the situation as it unfolds, but for now, the rapper’s arrest adds an unexpected twist to his tour’s recent activities and his visit to Paris during the Olympic Games.