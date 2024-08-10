Kylie Jenner is concerned about her ex Travis Scott. The beauty mogul shares two children with the Grammy-nominated rapper, who recently was arrested in Paris this week.

According to a source per The US Sun, Jenner wants to have a sit-down with her ex as she's worried his behavior can have a negative effect on their two young children Stormi, 6, and Aire, 2.

Scott was arrested this week in Paris following the semi-final US Men's Basketball game at the Olympics, where he allegedly got into a physical fight with his bodyguard. He was brought into the police station for questioning and was later released. No charges were filed against the rapper, TMZ reports.

In June, Scott was in Miami, where he allegedly was hurling obscenities and was charged with public intoxication.

Jenner is blaming the “trashy people” Scott has been hanging out with recently and “doesn't want her kids anywhere near that.”

How Are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Now?

The Kardashians star and the Astroworld rapper dated on-and-off from 2017 to 2022. However, the source says that they now have a “loving and mutually respectful co-parenting relationship.” While the pair's relationship is focused on raising their two children together, the source notes that it has not been so easy lately for Jenner.

With Scott's recent behavior, it has “put a lot of pressure on her” and that she is “struggling” with having a successful coparenting relationship with her children's father.

However, the children adore him and wants to give Scott the “opportunity to be a good father.”

Kylie Jenner's Love Life Now

While Scott and Jenner are history, the Khy founder has found a new love in actor Timothee Chalamet. The two fueled dating rumors back in April 2023 after meeting in January. The two went public with their romance on Sept. 4, 2023 (yes, Queen Bey's birthday) at her Los Angeles birthday concert for her Renaissance World Tour. The two packed on the PDA and have since been enjoying their time together.

“Things are great with Timothée. Kylie is happy,” a source told PEOPLE last month of the couple. “They are both busy, but making time to see each other, especially on the weekends. He's been working in N.Y.C. She's visited him and he's also been back to L.A. some weekends. They’re making it work.”

Despite working on opposite coasts, the two are thriving in their low-key relationship.

“Kylie is protective of the relationship, but whenever she talks about him, she has a huge smile,” the source says. “She really likes so many things about him.”