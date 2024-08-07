During a recent interview, Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry revealed his fandom of Drake. In turn, the OVO Sound founder shared a video of a ping pong moment between them.

In an interview with GQ, Curry was asked about the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef. Curry and his wife Ayesha were mentioned during it, and the NBA legend chose his side.

“I'm a big Drake guy. I've been for a long time,” revealed Curry. “I think obviously you know what it is for the rap industry to have that, but I still rock with Drake. Absolutely. Absolutely.”

A day after the GQ story ran, Drake shared footage of him playing ping pong with Stephen Curry. The four-minute video shows the two chumming it up while playing.

Who is Drake?

Drake is a rapper who first gained fame for his role in CTV's Degrassi: The Next Generation. He starred in the series from 2001-08.

He made his music debut with the release of his mixtape, Room for Improvement, in 2006. Drake then released two more mixtapes, Comeback Season and So Far Gone, before making his debut album.

Thank Me Later came out in 2010 and propelled him to further stardom. He followed that up with Take Care and Nothing Was the Same in 2011 and 2013, respectively.

Drake's fourth album, Views, was another massive hit thanks to songs like “Hotline Bling” and “One Dance.” His fifth album, Scorpion, also was a success with songs like “God's Plan.”

In recent years, Drake has made three albums. Certified Lover Boy, Honestly, Nevermind, and For All the Dogs were released in 2021, 2022, and 2023, respectively. He also recorded an album with 21 Savage, Her Loss, in 2022.

While Drake has not gone on a solo headlining tour since the Assassination Vacation Tour in 2019, he went on the It's All a Blur Tour with 21 Savage. Lil Durk, Sexxy Red, Lil Yachty, and more also joined them as support acts.

Stephen Curry shooting his shot with TV

Currently, Stephen Curry is promoting his new Peacock series, Mr. Throwback. The series stars Curry along with Adam Pally, Ego Nwodim, and Ayden Mayeri. It follows a “down-on-his-luck memorabilia dealer who looks for redemption by reuniting with his sixth-grade teammate, NBA legend Steph Curry,” per Peacock.

On the court, Curry is regarded as one of the greatest three-point shooters of all time. He currently holds the record for the most three-point shots made with 3,747. Curry also holds the record for postseason play as well.

He is currently competing in the 2024 Olympics as a part of Team USA's basketball team. Curry has reunited with former Warriors teammate Kevin Durant and his current coach, Steve Kerr.

As a part of the Warriors, Curry is a four-time NBA champion. The Warriors won the title in 2015, 2017, 2018, and 2022. Additionally, he is a 10-time All-Star and has won the NBA MVP award on two occasions (in 2015 and 2016). Curry has also been named to four All-NBA First Teams, four All-NBA Second Teams, and two All-NBA Third Teams.

After over a decade in the NBA, Curry's future could be limited. He is smartly transitioning into other ventures. Perhaps Mr. Throwback is the start of a Hollywood career for him.