While the 2024 NFL season hasn't even started yet, the San Francisco 49ers already find themselves down a notable piece in their defensive secondary in Ambry Thomas, the fourth-year cornerback out of Michigan, who suffered a broken forearm, as reported by Matt Barrow of The Athletic.

“Kyle Shanahan said there were 23 players missing from the team's most recent practice on Thursday,” Barrow wrote on social media. “They suffered a long-term injury tonight — CB Ambry Thomas broke his forearm. … Team hoping to get several players back in time for their joint practices w/ Saints Thurs & Fri.”

Originally selected with the 102nd overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, Thomas has cycled in and out of the 49ers' starting lineup over his first three seasons with the team, earning 11 starts versus 42 appearances while playing just 855 snaps as a pro, thus far.

While Thomas has often been stuck behind other cornerbacks over his NFL run, 2024 looked like a chance for the former third-round pick to really make or break his career heading into a contract year. Even if this injury doesn't cost him the entire season, as it probably shouldn't, it will open the door up for another cornerback to earn playing time and once again limit Thomas' opportunities heading into the future.

Rock Ya-Sin could take Ambry Thomas' spot with the 49ers

With Ambry out indefinitely, other cornerbacks have to step up to take his place, and, according to Kyle Madson of Ninerswire, one such player is Rock Ya-Sin, the journeyman press-man corner out of Temple who signed with the team on a one-year deal earlier this year.

“Ya-Sin played a ton, which doesn’t usually bode well for veterans,” Madson wrote for Ninerswire. “However, he acquitted himself well. He forced an incompletion in the end zone, broke up another pass on the sideline, and showed off the physicality that makes him a potential contributor for San Francisco.”

Could Ya-Sin rise up the ranks and end up starting opposite Charvarius Ward when all is said and done? Only time will tell, but if he can stay healthy and continue to play well, anything is possible.