Travis Kelce's friend is weighing in on how he felt when he first met Taylor Swift. Baron Corbin, born Thomas Pestock, is a pro wrestler who is also good friends with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end.

When meeting Swift for the first time, he told Page Six that the “Cruel Summer” singer is “so nice and so down-to-earth.” He added that she humble attitude was also made aware in her actions as well as he shared”the moment she meets you, she gives you a hug.”

Kelce and Swift have had a lot to celebrate in their careers after the last few months including her Grammy wins and Kelce earning his second Super Bowl ring. Corbin said that Swift is all about having a “good time” and “a drink” whenever she's “hang[ing] with the boys” the NFL games. Last season the Tortured Poets Department creator attended 13 games.

“If you lived under a rock and had no idea who Taylor Swift was, you would just think she’s an awesome person,” Corbin shared, adding, that her humbleness is “rare” for her level of stardom.

Corbin met the popstar in December when the Chiefs faced the Buffalo Bills. The wrestler shared a selfie the two took on X at the time, writing, “Come back crew let’s go! #ChiefsKingdom.”

How Does Travis Kelce's Friends Feel About Taylor Swift

This is not the first time that Kelce's friends have given rave reviews about their interactions with Swift. Back in November, friends of the NFL star also reiterated how they love how relatable and humble she is.

“Travis' friends think this is the real deal for him,” the insider told People at the time. “They're still a little shocked by all of it — that he's dating the Taylor Swift, but they've seen how down to earth she is with his friends and family.”

Travis also spoke about how everyone loved being around her during his podcast with brother Jason Kelce in October.

“I just thought it was awesome that everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her,” Travis told his brother Jason on their podcast. “It was absolutely electric. To see the slow-motion chest bumps, to see the high fives with mom, to see how Chiefs Kingdom was all excited that she was there … it was definitely a game I’ll remember, that’s for damn sure.”

Travis has also been supporting Swift during her Eras Tour as he's traveled to Australia, France, London, and more this summer.