After a social media post about the Eras Tour, Taylor Swift fans are speculating she has endorsed 2024 presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

On August 6, 2024, Swift posted a series of photos from her Poland shows. From August 1-3, Swift played three shows in Warsaw, Poland, at PGE Narodowy. The seventh image shows Swift with a silhouette of a Harris-like figure. This caused speculation that Swift is subtly endorsing Harris in the 2024 presidential election.

“Taylor Swift just low key endorsed Kamala Harris and MAGA is losing their minds,” one X (formerly Twitter) user said.

Another said, “Taylor Swift casually dropped this photo to endorse Kamala Harris why is NO ONE talking about this.”

This move of possibly endorsing Harris should not be too surprising. Swift previously endorsed current President Joe Biden in 2020. Harris is currently serving as Biden's Vice President.

Swift endorsements are proven to be helpful and could help Harris out. She previously had a rave review for Marvel's Deadpool and Wolverine with her friend Ryan Reynolds in it. To date, the movie has made over $850 million worldwide.

This endorsement came despite Deadpool and Wolverine not featuring the “Cruel Summer” singer. It features plenty of other major cameos, though.

Taylor Swift and the Eras Tour

The Eras Tour is winding down its European leg. Swift has three shows in Vienna, Austria, and will close the leg with five more shows in Wembley Stadium in London, England. Paramore will open all five shows at Wembley, with the likes of Suki Waterhouse and Maisie Peters also joining them.

As noted, Swift just finished three shows in Poland, where the photo with a Harris-like silhouette was taken.

After that, Swift will take the Eras Tour back to North America for the final 18 shows. Nine shows will take place in the United States, including Florida, Louisiana, and Indiana. Then, Swift will play the final nine shows of the tour in Canada.

The Eras Tour is Taylor Swift's biggest extravaganza yet. Throughout the three-hour show, jam-packed with 45 songs, Swift takes fans on a journey through her discography. Every night also features a couple of deep cuts and mashups that she plays during the acoustic mini set.

How it all started

It all began on March 17, 2023, with a show in Glendale, Arizona. This was Swift's first concert since the Reputation Stadium Tour ended on November 21, 2018. Technically, the tour is in support of all her albums.

But since Lover, Folklore, and Evermore came out during the pandemic, they are getting played live for the first time during the Eras Tour. Swift has also released four re-recorded albums — Fearless (Taylor's Version), Red (Taylor's Version), Speak Now (Taylor's Version), and 1989 (Taylor's Version) during the tour.

Additionally, Swift has recently released two albums of original material, Midnights and The Tortured Poets Department, during the tour's run. Both of those albums also get a large time in the spotlight during the shows.

A concert film was produced to commemorate the tour. Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour was released on October 13, 2023, and was a huge hit. During its theatrical run, the concert film grossed over $260 million worldwide.