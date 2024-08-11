ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Mets-Mariners prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Mets-Mariners.

The New York Mets are playing hopscotch with the Atlanta Braves in the National League East and in their battle for a National League wild card spot. The National League wild card race has witnessed the Mets leapfrog the Braves, then fall behind, then go ahead again — which they did last week — and now fall behind again. The Mets' loss to Seattle on Saturday night, combined with an Atlanta win over the Colorado Rockies, has put Atlanta back on top of the Mets by half a game for the third and final NL wild card position. The San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks both won on Saturday to increase their lead over the Mets and other pursuing teams for the first two wild card slots. The Mets and Braves know that if San Diego and Arizona keep winning, there won't be room for both New York and Atlanta in the playoffs. Only one of the two will be able to get in, and that's not even including the red-shot San Francisco Giants, who have won 12 of 15 to breathe down the Mets' and Braves' backs. The St. Louis Cardinals are also lurking, just two games behind the Braves for WC3 and only 1.5 games behind the Mets in the standings.

Met hitters have to figure out Mariner pitching. The Seattle Mariners are still tied with the Houston Astros atop the American League West. The Mariners have kept pace with Houston by winning two straight games this weekend. Houston won twice at Fenway Park in Boston against the Red Sox while the M's pitched two straight shutouts against the Mets. The Mariners' offense has been brutal to watch for most of the season, but even if the Mariners had done very little at the plate, they still would have won these last two games because the Mets have failed to score in 18 innings. On Sunday Night Baseball, everyone will eagerly wait to see if the Mets bounce back, or if Seattle takes another step toward a possible division title in its pursuit of the first World Series appearance in franchise history.

Mets-Mariners Projected Starters

Luis Severino vs. Luis Castillo

Luis Severino (7-5) has a 4.06 ERA. The Mets need to hope that Severino, after running into the Coors Field effect in a rough outing against the Rockies, bounces back here. The Mariners have averaged five runs per game in the first two games of this series. The Mets have a problem on offense, but they do need to hold Seattle under three runs to improve their chances in this contest.

Last Start: Tuesday, August 6 vs the Colorado Rockies: 5 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 1 HR, 0 BB, 5 K

2024 Road Splits: 10 starts, 60 IP, 55 H, 33 R, 7 HR, 17 BB, 51 K

Luis Castillo (9-11) has a 3.48 ERA. He should be a 14-6 or 13-7 pitcher with such a good ERA number, but the futility of the Seattle offense has turned Castillo into a pitcher with a losing record in 20 decisions. Castillo can't control what his offense does; he just has to take the bump and shut down the opposition.

Last Start: Tuesday, August 6 vs the Detroit Tigers: 6 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 0 HR, 0 BB, 9 K

2024 Home Splits: 13 starts, 79 1/3 IP, 71 H, 27 R, 7 HR, 14 BB, 85 K

Here are the Mets-Mariners MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mets-Mariners Odds

New York Mets: +1.5 (-200)

Moneyline: +106

Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (+164)

Moneyline: -124

Over: 7.5 (-102)

Under: 7.5 (-120)

How to Watch Mets vs. Mariners

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET/4:10 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Mets Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Mets are due for a good offensive game, and their pitching should be fine against a subpar Seattle offense. Surely the Mets won't deliver three clunkers in a row.

Why The Mariners Will Cover The Spread/Win

Seattle pitchers are dominating New York hitters, and Luis Castillo is an elite pitcher who can continue that trend for the Mariners.

Final Mets-Mariners Prediction & Pick

We recommend you pass on this game. We certainly didn't expect the Mariners to be plus-10 in the first two games of this series. All bets are off for this series finale.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Mets-Mariners Prediction & Pick: Mets moneyline