Devin Booker is one of the sharpest shooters in the NBA today. In fact, not a lot of players today can match the scoring prowess of Booker. He is a three-time NBA All-Star and once dropped a Phoenix Suns franchise-record 70 points in a single NBA game. With Booker’s lethal scoring, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Devin Booker’s $3.2 million house in Paradise Valley, Arizona.

Booker has pretty much played for the Phoenix Suns his entire NBA career since 2015. He originally stayed in a home in Paradise Valley before selling it for $3.45 million. Around this time, Booker had signed a five-year contract extension worth $158 million. After putting that property on the market, Booker proceeded to buy another home in Paradise Valley for $3.2 million.

Here are some photos of Devin Booker’s $3.2 million house in Paradise Valley, Arizona.

Photos courtesy of: Rethinking the Future

Booker’s 5,000-square-foot mansion includes four bedrooms and the same number of bathrooms. Furthermore, the mansion features a wine cellar to store his wine collection, a modern living room, a decent dining room, a fitness area, a nice-looking kitchen, spa, a shoe closet for his wide array of Converse sneakers, and a butler’s pantry.

But while the home’s interior is already great, it’s the area’s backyard that seems to be the deal-clincher for the three-time All-Star. In his home’s backyard, Booker can enjoy a nice dip in a large swimming pool. Moreover, the overlooking property allows Booker to have a nice view of the Camelback and Mummy Mountain in Arizona.

Booker is one of the key pieces of the Suns’ core. As a result, there’s no question that he’s getting paid handsomely by the Suns organization. The three-time All-Star recently signed a four-year supermax deal worth $224 million. This came a year after helping the Suns make its first NBA Finals appearance since 1993. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Booker has a net worth of $30 million. As a result, Booker can easily afford to live in a luxurious Arizona home like this one.

Nevertheless, this is all the information we have on Devin Booker’s $3.2 million home in Paradise Valley, Arizona.