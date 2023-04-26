Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker etched his name into the record books with a sensational performance in the win against the Los Angeles Clippers. He became the first player in NBA history to record at least 45 points and 10 assists in a series-clinching victory.

Booker showcased remarkable efficiency and effectiveness throughout the game. shooting 19-of-27 from the field, including an impressive 57% from beyond the arc. His impact was felt across the board as the Suns marched on to the next round of the NBA playoffs.

Devin Booker is the 1st player in NBA history with at least 45 points and 10 assists in a series-clinching win. pic.twitter.com/Rvsw0TlrDR — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 26, 2023

The Clippers were already facing an uphill battle. They were without their star duo Paul George and Kawhi Leonard. Their untimely absence left Norman Powell and Russell Westbrook to carry the load. Despite their best efforts, the undermanned Clippers could not withstand the onslaught from Booker and the Suns.

Looking ahead, the Suns will face a formidable opponent in the Denver Nuggets. The Nuggets are led by 2022 MVP Nikola Jokic. The Suns should anticipate a tougher defensive challenge from the Nuggets. The Nuggets are known for their grit and tenacity on the court. Booker’s offensive prowess has been on full display of late. However, the team will need to maintain its focus to outlast the Nuggets. They may have the star power and scoring prowess to topple the West’s top seed, but their chemistry will be tested against a team that’s been together for much longer.

Devin Booker’s record-breaking performance has cemented his status as one of the league’s rising stars. His efforts have set the stage for an exciting showdown between the Suns and the Nuggets in the NBA playoffs.