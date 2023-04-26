Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Kevin Durant and Devin Booker are the ultimate pick-your-poison duo. It’s hard to stop them without sending the double team, and that is a big problem whenever they are on the court together. The Los Angeles Clippers learned that firsthand in their first-round clash in the NBA Playoffs.

In Game 5, Durant and Booker even made history that only the Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant duo has done before. With both players scoring over 25 points in the contest, they have now matched the Shaq-Kobe record for the longest streak for a duo to have a 25-piece each in the same game.

Throughout their series with the Clippers, the two have scored over 25 points per game, per ESPN Stats & Info.

During Tuesday’s showdown–one that saw them take the 136-130 win–Durant recorded 31 points on 10-of-19 shooting. On the other hand, Booker dropped 47 points with an elite shooting clip of 70.4 percent (19-of-27).

From Games 1-4, KD scored 27, 25, 28 and 31 respectively. For his part, Booker has been sensational, tallying 26 points, 38, 45 and 30 points in the same span.

It remains to be seen if the Devin Booker-Kevin Durant duo can extend that streak in the next round, but considering how good they are offensively, it’s not hard to see them surpassing the record that Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant set.

The Suns face the Denver Nuggets next, and it will surely be difficult for Denver to stop Phoenix’s scoring maestros considering that Michael Malone’s men–led by MVP candidate Nikola Jokic–are not really a team known for their defense.