After starring in college, DK Metcalf successfully translated his success in the college ranks into the NFL. The Seattle Seahawks’ wide receiver would earn Second team All-Pro selection and a Pro Bowl appearance during his sophomore season. With Metcalf establishing himself as one of the best receivers in the NFL today, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features DK Metcalf’s $5.4 million home in Bird Streets, Los Angeles, California.

Just about a year after signing a lucrative three year contract extension worth $72 million with the Seattle Seahawks, Metcalf rewarded himself by buying a home in the luxurious Bird Streets neighborhood in Los Angeles after becoming the sixth highest paid wide receiver in the NFL. With the purchase, Metcalf had to shell out $5.4 million. The 3,000 square foot property was originally built in 1954. However, since then, the home has been renovated as of late by investment firm owner Michael Palumbo.

Here are some photos of DK Metcalf’s $5.4 million home in Bird Streets, Los Angeles, California.

Photos courtesy of: Dirt

Metcalf’s 3,000 square feet of living space includes three bedrooms and four bathrooms. It features a Control4 security system, a spacious living room, a modern kitchen, and a large master bedroom that encompasses the entire second floor.

Outside of the home, Metcalf can enjoy a dip in the swimming pool or get some fresh air in the home’s outdoor patio. Furthermore, the property also includes a two-car garage and an off-street parking lot which will give Metcalf space to own four more vehicles.

Given that Metcalf is one of the highest paid wide receivers in the league after a lucrative contract extension, it isn’t a surprise that he can afford to live a lavish lifestyle. Aside from his lucrative paychecks in the NFL, Metcalf also earns from his various endorsement deals. According to Fresherslive, the Seahawks wide receiver has a net worth of around $6 million.

Aside from the $5.4 million Bird Streets home, Metcalf also acquired a $1.4 million home in Taylor, Mississippi. In addition to these, the Seahawks wide receiver also owns a home in Washington, which he purchased back in 2020.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on DK Metcalf’s $5.4 million home in Bird Streets, Los Angeles, California.