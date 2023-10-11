Jaylen Brown is currently one of the rising stars in the NBA. The Boston Celtics small forward is a two-time All-Star, an All-Rookie team selection, and an All-NBA team player.

Given his rising success in the NBA, have you ever wondered how a basketball star like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Jaylen Brown's $7.8 million home in Wellesley, Mass.

Just before the 2019-20 NBA season, Brown inked a lucrative four-year deal worth $115 million. With a fresh contract with the Celtics, Brown also picked up a Massachusetts home. The property purchase made the two-time All-Star shell out $7.8 million.

Here are some photos of Jaylen Brown's $7.8 million home in Wellesley.

Photos courtesy of: Strange Buildings

Sitting on 1.53 acres of land, the home encompasses a massive 10,099 square feet of living space. It includes seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms.

Brown's home has several interior features to enjoy. Some of the home's main features include tall windows and high ceilings perfect for Brown's 6-foot-6 stature, an enormous hallway, a modern kitchen equipped with stainless-steel appliances, and a primary bedroom with a luxurious bath.

While most of the main features of the home are found inside, there's also a lot to like about the property's outdoor space. The backyard features a relaxing hot tub, covered patios, and some landscaped grassy lawns ideal for some gardening activities. Brown should have no problems getting some much-needed fresh air.

In addition to the amenities, Brown's property also contains a massive garage. This should allow the two-time All-Star to start a luxurious car collection if he wants to.

Given the home's amenities, it seems like the perfect home for Brown to unwind away from the physical and mental demands of a grueling NBA season. Moreover, Brown shouldn't have problems finding company in his neighborhood. His neighbors include Celtics coach Brad Stevens and teammate Malcolm Brogdon.

Brown is one of the rising young stars in the NBA. In fact, he is easily one of the core pieces for the Celtics. Just recently, Brown signed a five-year, $304 million contract extension with the franchise. As a result, Brown will be the sixth-highest-paid small forward in the NBA in the 2023-24 season. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Brown has a net worth of around $80 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Jaylen Brown's $7.8 million home in Wellesley.