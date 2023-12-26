Larry Bird is a Hall of Fame player for the Boston Celtics. Here's your chance to see inside the former mansion of Larry Legend.

Larry Bird is up there when it comes to the greatest basketball legends that ever played in the NBA. Bird is a three-time NBA champion, two-time Finals MVP, three-time MVP, and a 12-time All-Star for the Boston Celtics. He currently serves as a consultant for the Indiana Pacers of the NBA.

Given Bird's accomplishments in the league, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Larry Bird's $2.3 million former mansion in Indianapolis.

Now long retired from playing basketball, Bird continued to stay close to the game by first serving as a coach for the Pacers before taking on an executive role. The former NBA Executive of the Year decided to purchase a home in Indianapolis in 2002 with the intention of settling down in the city.

Around 17 years later, it seems that the Basketball Hall of Famer is keen on moving on from his Indianapolis mansion. Bird listed the same property in the market with an asking price of $2.35 million. He then sold the mansion for $2.3 million.

Here are some photos of Larry Bird's $2.3 million former mansion in Indianapolis.

Photos courtesy of: Realtor

Originally completed in 2002, Bird's former Indianapolis mansion sits atop 1.5 acres of land. The home itself encompasses 10,000 square feet of living space. It includes five bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

Custom-built for Bird, the home contains plenty of eye-catching attractions that would make you want to live here. Some of the features include a massive living room, a family room with a fireplace, a modern kitchen equipped with high-quality appliances, a family dining area, a home office where Bird used to work, a bar, and a good-sized primary bed suite with a luxurious bath

In terms of outdoor space, the backyard contains a swimming pool with several sitting areas and a dining area. Furthermore, the property's outdoor space is highlighted by a full-sized tennis court.

Bird pieced together a legendary basketball career as one of the best scorers of the game. As a result, it isn't surprising that the three-time NBA champion can afford to live a lavish lifestyle. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Bird has a net worth of around $75 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Larry Bird's $2.3 million former mansion in Indianapolis.