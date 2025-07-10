Ronald Acuña Jr. didn't take long to get things started in Wednesday's matchup between the Atlanta Braves and Athletics.

The Braves needed something to go their way after a rough stretch of games. They lost five consecutive contests, losing their way in the NL standings.

What they needed is what Acuna provided as he got things started with a solo shot to left field. This ignited a four-run lead in the first inning for the visitors thanks to his efforts.

Ronald Acuña Jr. leadoff 💣 pic.twitter.com/6BvzbPKugM — MLB (@MLB) July 10, 2025 Expand Tweet

How Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves played against Athletics

Ronald Acuna and the Braves had plenty of motivation to return to the win column. That is what they did as they took down the Athletics 9-2 on the road.

The Braves jumped out to a 7-0 lead after four innings and never looked back. Even though the Athletics got on the board in the next two frames, they only scored twice as they couldn't muster up a rally at home.

Atlanta's offense was aggressive as the batters stepped up to the plate. They landed 11 successful hits after 37 at-bats, even getting five homers throughout the night.

The bullpen did an excellent job at keeping the Athletics relatively quiet, limiting them to nine hits after 36 at-bats. Bryce Elder earned the win on the team's behalf, being on the mound for 6.2 innings as he struck out seven batters while allowing eight hits and two runs.

Atlanta improved to a 40-51 record on the season, holding the fourth spot of the NL East Division standings. They are two games behind the Miami Marlins and 12.5 games behind the New York Mets.

Ending their rough losing streak, the Braves will prepare for their series finale against the Athletics. The matchup will take place on July 10 at 9:05 p.m. ET.