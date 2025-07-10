It must be extremely difficult being Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker right now. After all, how can he live comfortably with a meager annual salary of only $72.5 million? In this economy?

On Wednesday, Booker signed a two-year contract extension with the Suns worth $145 million through the 2029-30 season. It is the highest annual extension salary in league history.

While the 28-year-old star hasn't made an official comment addressing the maximum deal just yet, he has, however, dug up an old tweet from 10 years ago and paired it with a new message: “Letsgo.”

“Excited to say that I just touched down in Phoenix. Let's get to work Suns,” wrote Booker on June 27, 2015.

After his latest milestone, Booker couldn't help but reminisce about his humble beginnings with the Suns. He was drafted by the team as the 13th overall pick in 2015 as a wide-eyed 19-year-old out of the University of Kentucky.

He has been with the squad during its doormat years and through strong campaigns. He has accomplished numerous feats with the Suns, most notably his 70-point explosion in 2017 and has led the team to the NBA Finals in 2021.

Article Continues Below

The Suns tried other superstars like Kevin Durant and Chris Paul, but neither worked. Now, it's undeniable: Booker is the face of the franchise.

Last season, he averaged 25.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, and a career-high 7.1 assists. He also became the franchise's all-time leading scorer. The Suns, however, struggled to rack up wins and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2020.

Booker will be eager to bounce back next season and prove that he's worth every single penny. He's not surrounded by a lot of talent compared to other teams, especially in the Western Conference. But with everything he's experienced in Phoenix in the last 10 years, it's safe to assume that nothing fazes the two-time All-NBA member anymore.

Booker will lead the Suns' nucleus, which also includes Bradley Beal (as of now), Mark Williams, Jalen Green, and Dillon Brooks.

More Phoenix Suns News
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) shoots over Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley (5) in the second half at Footprint Center.
Devin Booker’s historic Suns contract extension gets wild Steve Nash career comparisonPaolo Mariano ·
Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal (3) reacts against the Charlotte Hornets during the first half at Footprint Center.
Kendrick Perkins drops Bradley Beal take amid Devin Booker’s historic Suns contractPaolo Mariano ·
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) reacts after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first half at Footprint Center.
Devin Booker agrees to massive $145 million contract extension with SunsRichard Pereira ·
Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia (left), general manager James Jones (center) and CEO Josh Bartelstein poses for a portrait during media day at Footprint Center.
James Jones leaves Suns for new NBA role next to Adam SilverJulian Ojeda ·
NBA player Chris Paul looks on as Team CP3 plays a game against Nightrydas at Nike EYBL at the Memphis Sports & Events Center on Saturday, May 17, 2025.
NBA rumors: Suns, Clippers considered Chris Paul free agency finalistsZachary Howell ·
Michigan Wolverines forward Isaiah Livers (2) dribbles past Michigan State Spartans guard Joshua Langford (1) in the first half at Crisler Center.
Ex-Michigan basketball star gets another NBA chance with SunsScotty White ·