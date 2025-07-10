It must be extremely difficult being Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker right now. After all, how can he live comfortably with a meager annual salary of only $72.5 million? In this economy?

On Wednesday, Booker signed a two-year contract extension with the Suns worth $145 million through the 2029-30 season. It is the highest annual extension salary in league history.

While the 28-year-old star hasn't made an official comment addressing the maximum deal just yet, he has, however, dug up an old tweet from 10 years ago and paired it with a new message: “Letsgo.”

“Excited to say that I just touched down in Phoenix. Let's get to work Suns,” wrote Booker on June 27, 2015.

After his latest milestone, Booker couldn't help but reminisce about his humble beginnings with the Suns. He was drafted by the team as the 13th overall pick in 2015 as a wide-eyed 19-year-old out of the University of Kentucky.

He has been with the squad during its doormat years and through strong campaigns. He has accomplished numerous feats with the Suns, most notably his 70-point explosion in 2017 and has led the team to the NBA Finals in 2021.

The Suns tried other superstars like Kevin Durant and Chris Paul, but neither worked. Now, it's undeniable: Booker is the face of the franchise.

Last season, he averaged 25.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, and a career-high 7.1 assists. He also became the franchise's all-time leading scorer. The Suns, however, struggled to rack up wins and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2020.

Booker will be eager to bounce back next season and prove that he's worth every single penny. He's not surrounded by a lot of talent compared to other teams, especially in the Western Conference. But with everything he's experienced in Phoenix in the last 10 years, it's safe to assume that nothing fazes the two-time All-NBA member anymore.

Booker will lead the Suns' nucleus, which also includes Bradley Beal (as of now), Mark Williams, Jalen Green, and Dillon Brooks.