San Antonio Spurs rookie guard Dylan Harper already knew he was stepping into a franchise with a rich history. Even before he signed his first contract, he had a good look at the five championship banners that hang from the Spurs' rafters during his draft workout.

What he did not expect was to run into the franchise's legends on an ordinary afternoon, strolling casually through the gym as if they were just another part of the scenery. The 19-year-old could not hide the excitement in his voice when he described the moment when he turned around and saw Tim Duncan and Gregg Popovich walking together. For a second, he thought he must be imagining it.

The teenager had to look twice to make sure his eyes were not playing tricks. Then, with the instinct of any young fan who grew up hearing stories about the Spurs dynasty, he walked straight over to greet them.

“I had to dap them up and take the video,” Harper told Andscape with a wide grin. “It caught me off guard. I thought, ‘What are they doing here?' I was like, ‘Maybe they're just here this one day?' And they’re like, ‘No, they are here all the time.' And so, when they talk about the Spurs' organization and their culture, that's really what culture is.”

He said he met Popovich on the very first day he arrived at the facility. “I met Pop the first day I was there and Tim,” Harper said. “Pop was there getting treatment and doing exercises. That is not regular in any NBA gym. You see a Hall of Fame coach, a Hall of Fame player walking around the gym. And they are there like every day. I can pick their brain and ask questions.”

Popovich, who has coached the Spurs for nearly thirty years, was there maintaining his health and staying engaged with the team. Duncan, who helped bring five titles to San Antonio, was just as present. For Harper, this was something entirely new. He had visited other NBA gyms during the draft process and had never seen anything quite like it.

Most teams have photos of their legends on the walls. The Spurs have their icons in the building, ready to share advice or lend support whenever needed.

Harper grew up with basketball in his blood. His father, Ron Harper, won five NBA championships alongside Michael Jordan and later with Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal. His mother, Maria, was a standout defensive point guard at the University of New Orleans.

Though Dylan never saw his father play in person, he heard the stories often. He remembered attending the 2019 All-Star Weekend in Chicago, where he caught glimpses of NBA greats moving through the halls like it was no big deal. Even then, he sensed that basketball was more than a sport; it was a network of relationships and memories that stretched across generations.

“To be in the back rooms and to see superstars walking around like regular people was crazy to me back then,” he said. “We played Bryce [James] in New York, LeBron’s [James’] son, and I saw the connection between [my father and LeBron James] both being from Ohio. If [my father] sees someone in the league, they all know each other. It is like a brotherhood in a way.”

His own path to the NBA began in New Jersey, where he starred at Don Bosco Prep before joining Rutgers University. As a freshman, Harper averaged 19.4 points and 4.6 rebounds, showcasing the blend of scoring, vision, and competitive spirit that made him a top prospect.

The Spurs chose him with the second overall pick in the 2025 draft, adding him to a young core that already included Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle, who each won Rookie of the Year in consecutive seasons.

When Harper walked into the Spurs’ facility for the first time, he already carried the weight of expectations. But seeing Popovich and Duncan in person reminded him that every great career is built step by step. He felt encouraged knowing he would have a chance to learn from two of the most respected figures in basketball history.

The atmosphere made Harper feel that he was not just joining a team but becoming part of something bigger. He hopes to carry forward the lessons his family and the Spurs have taught him.

In San Antonio, the banners on the wall tell only part of the story. The real measure of the Spurs’ legacy walks the hallways, shakes your hand, and reminds you that greatness is a daily choice. For Dylan Harper, that surprise encounter was not only an unforgettable moment but also a powerful introduction to the culture he now calls home.