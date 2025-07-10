The Los Angeles Angels snapped a three-game losing streak with Nolan Schanuel’s walk-off walk in their series opener against the Texas Rangers. But the team got blown out 13-1 on Tuesday as the Angels have lost four of the last five games entering Wednesday. However, Mike Trout is doing what he can to keep things interesting in Los Angeles.

Trout made an impact early against Texas. He crushed a long home run in the bottom of the third to tie the score 3-3, per Talkin’ Baseball.

The Angels' veteran caught up to a 91 mph cutter from Rangers starter Kumar Rocker and sent it 426 feet to center for his 15th home run of the season. Trout then got Rocker again in the fifth inning, smacking a solo shot to right center and putting LA up 6-5.

Mike Trout lifts Angels with two-homer game

Jun 19, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; Los Angeles Angels right fielder Mike Trout (27) follows through on a solo home run against the New York Yankees during the first inning at Yankee Stadium.

Trout has hit some impressive homers this season. Although he missed a month with a bone bruise in his left knee, the 15th-year pro is up to 15 home runs, 36 RBI and 34 runs scored in 66 games. He’s slashing .234/.354/.463 with an OPS+ of 119.

After missing significant time in each of the last four seasons, the Angels decided to move Trout from center field to right in spring training. The team hoped playing a less physically demanding position would help keep Trout on the field.

However, when the three-time MVP returned from the injured list in June he started operating as the Angles' everyday DH. And Trout has not returned to right field since. He’s now logged nearly twice as many games at DH as in right this season.

The Angels’ recent cold spell has dropped the team three games below .500 and 10 games behind the first-place Houston Astros in the AL Central. But Los Angeles is just 3.5 games back in the Wild Card standings. The Angels are hoping to break a 10-year playoff drought with a strong second half this season.

