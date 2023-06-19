When it comes to tennis, there's no question that Maria Sharapova solidified her name as one of the best to ever play the sport. In the past, she has won the US Open, Australian Open, French Open, and Wimbledon. In addition to having a decorated professional tennis career, Sharapova also won silver at the 2012 London Olympics. With a legendary tennis career, have you ever wondered how a world-class athlete like her lives?

Well, wonder no more.

This article features Maria Sharapova's $8.6 million home in Summerland, California.

In February 2022, Sharapova decided to hang up her sneakers. Her announcement came after her close friend and fellow world star athlete Kobe Bryant passed away in a helicopter crash.

Sharapova certainly deserves a peaceful retirement after a legendary tennis career. And to start her retirement chapter, Sharapova decided to pick up a Summerland home. For the property purchase, Sharapova shelled out $8.6 million.

Here are some photos of Maria Sharapova's $8.6 million home in Summerland, California.

Photos courtesy of: Dirt

Originally completed in 1976, Sharapova's property sits on three structures and encompasses five acres of living space. In total, the Summerland property includes three bedrooms and six bathrooms.

The main house features a spacious living room and plenty of lounging areas. Moreover, there is an office and a modern kitchen equipped with top-quality appliances. Furthermore, the other two structures can serve as guest houses.

While the interior is quite minimalistic by design, there's also a lot to love about the property's outdoors. The backyard features a horse barn, an outdoor lounge area, and a surplus of walkways to explore the property. Furthermore, with several green spaces filled with a diversity of plants and trees, the backyard feels like a miniature forest.

But more importantly, the property's greatest attraction is arguably the breathtaking views of the coastline from above the hills. Add that to the home's amenities, it seems like the perfect place for Sharapova to hang up her sneakers and enjoy her retirement from a memorable career.

Maria Sharapova was once considered the top female tennis player in the world. As a result, it isn't a surprise that the Olympic silver medalist is also one of the highest-paid athletes. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Sharapova has a net worth of around $180 million. Apart from a successful tennis career, she also earns from lucrative endorsement deals with major brands.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Maria Sharapova's $8.6 million home in Summerland, California.