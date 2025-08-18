The Atlanta Falcons made a flurry of changes to their roster on Monday, including signing quarterback Ben DiNucci and waiving quarterback Emory Jones. The Falcons' biggest area of need this offseason is their pass rushing unit, which the team addressed in the first round of the NFL Draft by selecting both Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr.

However, Atlanta isn't done making additions in that department.

“The #Falcons are signing former #Patriots DE Ronnie Perkins, per source,” reported NFL insider Jordan Schultz on X, formerly Twitter.

Schultz noted that “the former 3rd-round pick out of Oklahoma spent this last season in the UFL with the Stallions and had 3.5 sacks.”

Perkins was drafted by New England in 2021 and spent two years there before being waived and having brief stints with the Denver Broncos and the Arizona Cardinals.

At 25 years old, the Falcons are hoping that he still has some untapped potential that they will be able to bring out of him to help out what was a porous defensive line in 2024 (and really for the better part of the last decade).

A huge weakness for the Falcons

After spending their last several first round draft picks selecting offensive talent despite defensive being their clear weakness, Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and company finally caved to the fanbase's outrage this year by selecting not one but two pass rushers in the first round in Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr., trading up with the Los Angeles Rams to pick the latter.

Atlanta is desperately hoping to field some semblance of a pass rush in the upcoming season, especially considering that their defensive backfield isn't looking particularly hot at the current juncture.

Meanwhile, the Falcons' offense will be led by Michael Penix Jr., who took over for Kirk Cousins down the stretch of last season in an awkward saga, made especially awkward now by the fact that Cousins is still on the team's roster.

In any case, the Falcons will open up their 2025 season at home against the divisional rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 7 at 1:00 PM ET.