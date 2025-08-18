The Pittsburgh Steelers still have time to iron out inconsistencies before they face the New York Jets in Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season. But, ESPN’s Ben Solak recently witnessed a particularly feisty exchange during one of the team’s recent training camp practices.

Veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers and second-year wide receiver Roman Wilson experienced a moment of sheer miscommunication that ended with frustration.

“One thing I saw: A miscommunication on a rep between quarterback Aaron Rodgers and second-year wide receiver Roman Wilson,” Solak wrote. “In a one-on-one period in the high red zone, Wilson was running an out-breaking route from the slot. The cornerback had nice underneath leverage, but that meant he couldn't see the trajectory of an incoming throw. Rodgers tried to throw the ball to the back shoulder, stopping Wilson's momentum to allow the corner to breeze by — not an uncommon approach in the red zone.”

“Wilson adjusted late and barely got an outstretched hand on the ball — incomplete.”

Article Continues Below

“Rodgers let him have it. On the long jog back to his position group, Rodgers alternated between laying into Wilson and laying into Zach Azzanni, the Steelers' wide receivers coach. The QB wagged his head, planted his hand on his hips and stopped only to start up again twice.”

The report comes following an encouraging preseason performance from Wilson. The 24-year-old made two catches and recorded 72 receiving yards during the Steelers’ contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday.

Solak visited Pittsburgh’s camp earlier this month. It is possible that Rodgers and Wilson have worked out these sorts of miscommunications as the month has progressed. Further, it seems as though Rodgers has been attempting to get the most out of the Michigan product.

“I gotta get Ro[man] out of his own head a little bit … he cares so much, whether it's my approval or if he's doing it right … the more you can play free and not think out there, the better he's going to play,” Rodgers told reporters days before the incident occurred. “The more he can just trust what he's got, and then just go out there and react, the better he can play.”