The Philadelphia Eagles made a minor retooling yesterday, trading for former Houston Texans wide receiver John Metchie III. What might look like an unassuming trade could end up being an important one for the defending champions, though. With AJ Brown dealing with a hamstring ailment, Philly could use some wide receiver depth in case Brown misses significant time to start the year.

Unfortunately for Eagles fans, Brown is still not quite ready to return to practice yet. Brooks Kubena reports that “After returning for two practices with limitations, A.J. Brown is sitting out his third straight practice with his hamstring injury.” Philadelphia is playing it safe with its star receiver, which makes sense. Coming off of a grueling Super Bowl run, it's important for players not to overwork themselves.

An important side effect of Brown's absence is that the Eagles are still deciding who's their CB2. Without one of the best receivers in the league playing, it will be hard to ascertain a cornerback's true talents.

“This is a notable absence with Vic Fangio still figuring out their CB2 spot,” Kubena notes. The Eagles value competition in practice reps. How much can they learn in a final preseason week?”

Brown was one of the most productive wide receivers in the NFL last season. He caught 67 passes for 1,079 yards last season, averaging a bonkers 16.1 yards per catch. The Eagles wide receiver also caught seven touchdowns, proving that he's the perfect wide receiver for the Eagles' run-heavy attack. In the playoffs, he caught 12 passes for 163 yards en route to a Super Bowl win.

Metchie, on the other hand, has had a quiet career so far. In two seasons with Houston, Metchie accrued 40 catches for 412 yards, often serving as the third or fourth receiver in the Texans' offense. He will most likely fill a similar role with the Eagles, as Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Jahan Dotson comfortably occupy their starting trio of wide receivers.

AJ Brown and the Eagles are looking to defend their Super Bowl crown this season. While they brought back most of the key players f