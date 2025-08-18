The Buffalo Bills are currently gearing up for the 2025 NFL season, in which they will look to finally break through and win their first Super Bowl in franchise history. Buffalo of course is led by reigning league MVP quarterback Josh Allen, who carried the team above expectations last year and is hoping to reach new heights in 2025.

Last year, Allen was extremely efficient, posting the lowest interception rate of his career under new offensive coordinator Joe Brady.

One thing Brady doesn't want Allen to worry about, however, is keeping track of which receivers are getting how many touches.

“…the new message to Allen is: Don't feel like anyone needs to get fed. If there's an issue with getting one player enough touches, Brady will handle that with his playcalls,” reported Ben Solak of ESPN.

“[Allen]'s extremely mindful, understanding that when he plays good football, sound football — when he's checking the ball down and progressing through — we're tough to beat. He's always known that, but last year, he got even more of a taste of that,” Brady said.

Brady also noted that “If I call this play, and it's designed to get Khalil Shakir the ball, and they take it away? Cool.” Brady said. “You progress. I'll come back and get the ball to Khalil. Don't feel like you have to come back.”

Is this the year for the Bills?

Heading into last year, many expected the Bills to take a step back considering the talent they had watched walk out the door the previous offseason.

However, this year, expectations are sky-high, especially considering some of the moves the Bills made over the offseason, including bringing in veteran pass rusher Joey Bosa, who when healthy remains a force along the offensive line.

Of course, the Bills still have notable competition in the AFC, including the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens, but with Allen in the heart of his prime, the Bills may not get a better chance than this to finally hoist that elusive Lombardi.

Buffalo will open up its season in a playoff rematch against Baltimore on September 7 at home.