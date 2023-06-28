Simone Biles is arguably the greatest gymnast coming out of America. She is a four-time Olympic gold medalist and has bagged 19 gold medals at the world meet. She could be looking for more as Biles will return to competition in August.

With her mesmerizing talent, have you ever wondered what kind of house an international sensation like Simone Biles lives in? Well, wonder no more. This article features Simone Biles’ $250,000 home in Spring, Texas.

Biles initially attended Benfer Elementary School. However, due to the need for increasing her training hours, the future Olympian opted to be homeschooled instead. As a result, Biles probably spent most of her childhood in the 12,551 square-foot property. Fast forward to 2017, when Biles had already won four Olympic gold medals, she decided to sell her childhood home, which reportedly sold for $250,000.

Here are some photos of Simone Biles’ $250,000 home in Spring, Texas.

Photos courtesy of: HAR.com

Biles’ former home featured four bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms. As seen in the photos, Simone Biles' house contains a decent living room, dining area, a gym room, and a library room. Furthermore, outside the home, Biles probably enjoyed the outdoors with a wonderful garden. With a simple yet beautifully designed house, it’s not a surprise that Biles holds a lot of childhood memories with her loved ones here.

Although it was a place that held a lot of memories for Biles, the Olympic gold medalist decided to sell the home in 2017 after posting in her Twitter account.

the house I grew up in is now up for sale 🏡 lots of amazing memories!someone go buy it ❤️😭

location: Spring Texas https://t.co/Ho96fHqeDB — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) October 23, 2017

With several endorsement deals to her name after making a name in the international gymnastics scene, Biles decided to purchase a $750,000 worth 4,000 square foot house in Houston. While we aren’t sure what her new home fully looks like, Biles’ Instagram account shows us glimpses of her new home, which is proving to be a solid upgrade.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Biles has a net worth of $16 million. Biles’ earnings stem from her lucrative endorsement deals with major brands such as Nike, Wheaties, United Airlines, Oreo, Visa, MasterClass, Facebook Watch, The Hershey Company, and many others.

Nevertheless, this is all the information we have on Simone Biles’ $250,000 former home in Spring, Texas.