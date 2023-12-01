Wes Unseld Jr. is the current head coach of the Washington Wizards. Here's your chance to see how an NBA coach lives.

Wes Unseld Jr. certainly has massive shoes to fill, with his father Wes Unseld Sr.'s Hall of Fame basketball career. Nevertheless, Unseld Jr. has climbed up the ranks from serving as an assistant coach for various teams, he is currently serving as the head coach of a young Washington Wizards team. Although the Wizards are currently in the rebuilding chapter after the departure of Bradley Beal, Unseld Jr. is given the task to guide its young core into the future.

With Unseld Jr. manning the sidelines for Washington, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Wes Unseld Jr.'s $3.7 million home in Potomac, Md.

Given that Unseld is penciled to coach the Wizards on a four-year contract, it isn't surprising that he has a home near Washington. After his first season with the Wizards, who went 35-47, Unseld decided to purchase a home in Potomac. The property purchase made him shell out $3.7 million, which is a little over $200,000 than its original asking price.

Here are some photos of Wes Unseld Jr.'s $3.7 million home in Potomac.

Photos courtesy of: Washingtonian

Sitting on top of 2 acres of land, the home encompasses 11,000 square feet of living space, according to sources. It includes five bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

The home contains plenty of features which should allow Unseld Jr. to rest away from the challenges of handling a Jordan Poole-led Wizards squad. Some of the features include a spacious living room with a fireplace, plenty of lounge areas, a modern kitchen equipped with top-quality appliances, a home gym, a family dining room, a sauna, a pair of wet bars and a home theater.

Furthermore, apart from a well-designed interior, Unseld Jr. should also have no problems getting some fresh air in the outdoors. The backyard contains a swimming pool, an outdoor court, and several lounge areas and patios.

Despite being a new head coach, the Wizards signed Unseld Jr. to coach the team until the 2024-2025 season. As a result, it isn't surprising his lucrative coaching contract allows him to live in a respectable home like this one. Unseld Jr. has a net worth of around $5 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Wes Unseld Jr.'s $3.7 million home in Potomac.