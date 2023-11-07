Wes Unseld Jr. is an American basketball head coach with the Washington Wizards. Let's look at Wes Unseld Jr.'s net worth in 2023.

Wes Unseld Jr.'s net worth in 2023 is $5 million. The son of a Hall of Famer has stepped out of his father's shadow to become a successful coach in the NBA with the Washington Wizards. Let's look at Wes Unseld Jr.'s net worth in 2023.

What is Wes Unseld Jr.'s net worth in 2023?: $5 million (estimate)

The task that Unseld is taking on as head coach of the Wizards isn't an easy one. His father is in the Hall of Fame for his work as a player with the Washington franchise. He was also an executive and coach with the Wizards.

Unseld isn't afraid to try and carve his path into the NBA world. Wes Unseld Jr's net worth in 2023 sits at about $5 million, according to Allfamousbirthday.

Unseld is the son of Basketball Hall of Fame member Wes Unseld. Wes Unseld Sr. was a professional player, coach, and executive. He spent his entire NBA career with the Washington Bullets franchise.

The Bullets selected him with the second overall pick in the 1968 NBA draft. He was the Most Valuable Player and Rookie of the Year, joining Wilt Chamberlain as the only two players in NBA history to accomplish the feat.

He won an NBA championship with the Bullets in 1978. Senior also worked as a vice president, head coach, and general manager.

The fact that his son, Wes Unseld Jr., is now the head coach of Washington makes it all the more special. Wes Unseld Jr. played high school basketball at Loyola Blakefield in Towson, Md.

He played college basketball at John Hopkins University from 1993 to 1997. While he didn't make much of an impact as a player, Unseld has been able to carve out a fine career as a coach.

Wes Unseld Jr's coaching career

Unseld began working for his father, the general manager of the Washington Wizards, right after college. He was a personnel scout for eight years, opting to try staying in the sport instead of going to graduate school.

The Wizards promoted Unseld to assistant coach in his ninth year. He took most of the credit for creating an offensive game plan that led to three consecutive top-10 seasons from 2004 to 2007. He was also a scout and assistant coach with the Washington Mystics of the WNBA.

The Wizards denied Unseld a position as a front-row bench coach in 2011, so he left to join the Golden State Warriors as assistant coach. After one season with the Warriors, Unseld joined the Orlando Magic for 3 1/2 seasons. Unseld was the lead assistant coach for the Denver Nuggets from 2015 to 2021.

Wes Unseld Jr.'s first head-coaching job

OFFICIAL: We've named Wes Unseld Jr. the 25th head coach in franchise history. Welcome home, Coach! #DCAboveAll — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) July 17, 2021

The Washington Wizards brought Unseld back to the team, inking him to a four-year contract. He has started his head-coaching career with back-to-back seasons of 35-47.

The team opted to bring him back for the 2023-24 season. It will likely be another tough season for the team as Bradley Beal left in the offseason.

Wizards president and general manager Tommy Sheppard said that Unseld will be Washington's coach moving forward, according to Josh Robbins of The Athletic. Unseld has two years remaining on his contract, and the team has shown improvement on both sides of the ball. Despite the improvements, they are still below average in many metrics, so they have a long way to go.

Unseld is looking to do something that his father could never do as a front-office member: win a championship. The Wizards are still a long way from accomplishing that feat, but management thinks that Unseld is the man for the job. Nevertheless, was Wes Unseld Jr.'s net worth in 2023 a surprise?