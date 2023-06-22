Zoe Saldana is a popular actress who rose to prominence after starring in Avatar, which is the highest grossing film of all time. She has also starred in several other films such as MCU's Guardians of the Galaxy film series and the Avengers movies. Saldana is a Hollywood Critics Association nominee and a Black Reel Awards winner. With plenty of notable performances on the big screen, have you ever wondered how a big time Hollywood star like her lives?

This article features Zoe Saldana's $8.7 million house in Hidden Valley Estates, Beverly Hills, California.

In 2016, Saldana had a busy year starring in three films. These include Nina, Star Trek Beyond, and Live by Night. But despite a busy year, Saldana still managed to do some real estate shopping. The Avatar star fancied a home in the luxurious Beverly Hills. The property purchase cost Saldana $8.7 million. It's worth noting that the estate once belonged to popular model Kimora Lee Simmons, according to Trulia.

Here are some photos of Zoe Saldana's $8.7 million house in Hidden Valley Estates, Beverly Hills, California.

Photos courtesy of: Architectural Digest

Saldana's estate encompasses 6,332 square feet of living space. It includes six bedrooms and eight bathrooms. The home features a good sized living room, a modern kitchen equipped with top quality appliances, a media room, a family room, a home office, a fitness room, a library, and a stunning master bedroom that includes a fireplace and a dressing room.

While the home's interior is already impressive, Saldana should also have no problems getting some fresh air. Outside the home, the backyard features a full tennis court, a swimming pool, a barbecue station with a fireplace, an outdoor lounge area, and rose gardens. Furthermore, Saldana should have no trouble making friends with her A-list neighbors that include the likes of Hunger Games star Jennifer Lawrence and Someone Like You singer Adele.

Saldana is one of the most respected celebrities in Hollywood today. As a result, it isn't a surprise that she can very well afford to live in a luxurious home like this one. As per Celebrity Net Worth, Saldana has a net worth of around $40 million.