The New York Mets failed to reach the postseason in 2025, and their starting rotation's inconsistent results were part of what plagued the club down the stretch.

Despite missing time with a hamstring strain and not performing particularly well when he was available last season, Mets starter Kodai Senga has reportedly drawn trade interest from teams looking to flesh out their pitching staff.

“Senga is attracting trade interest from multiple teams, league sources said. Some clubs view Senga, 32, as an interesting buy-low candidate after he experienced an injury and ended the season in Triple A due to poor performance,” wrote Will Sammon of The Athletic.

“It is unclear, however, how open the Mets would be to trading him, though they’ve had conversations about their starting pitchers, including Senga, people briefed on the talks said.”

Across 22 starts last season, Senga went 7-6 with a 3.02 ERA. Over his last seven starts of the season, he failed to record a win and posted a 6.06 ERA. According to Baseball Savant, the righty ranked in just the 29th percentile in Pitching Run Value.

Senga’s mixed results and unique contract situation make it somewhat difficult to read how New York will proceed.

“Senga is a tricky evaluation. Relative to the starting pitcher market, his contract — he is owed $28 million combined over the next two seasons with a club option for 2028 — is reasonable. There is upside; in three seasons, he boasts a 3.00 ERA and finished in the top-10 for the Cy Young Award as a rookie in 2023,” Sammon wrote. “But there is also concern; he is particular about his mechanics, he is coming off multiple injuries over the last two seasons and he had a 6.56 ERA in the second half last season (eight starts). Also, Senga moved from a full no-trade clause to a limited one this winter, in which he can block trades to 10 franchises.”

The Mets will likely be active this winter, and Senga’s future could be a primary topic of discussion over the next few weeks.