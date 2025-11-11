As the Miami Heat beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in an overtime stunner on Monday night, 140-138, the team was without captain Bam Adebayo once again. With the Heat star Adebayo dealing with a toe injury, the big man is set to miss another game due to the left big toe sprain that had been listed on the injury report.

Miami would say after Tuesday's practice that Adebayo will miss his fourth straight game, as he suffered the injury last Wednesday when the team faced the Denver Nuggets. However, if there is a good sign for an impending return, he would not have the walking boot anymore as he once did, according to a video from Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald.

Heat center Bam Adebayo doing some stuff after practice today (without a boot). pic.twitter.com/r2WJRobuNX — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) November 11, 2025

While Miami awaits the return of its captain, the team has continued to handle business, winning every game he's missed, including the impressive win over the Cavaliers, which concluded with an exciting game-winning dunk. As Wiggins was the one to put the ball in the basket, he would speak on how huge a win it is for the team.

“It’s a confidence-builder,” Wiggins said. “Even though we’re having some guys out, we’re still able to do what we’re doing because of the system we’re in. And the guys are all just stepping up and doing it all collectively. The coaches are doing a great job getting us in position to be successful.”

Andrew Wiggins speaks on how a win like this is a confidence builder. In the second vid, he says how this team is different mentally and physically. Also mentioned that Norman Powell is “the best [addition] in the summer…” #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/KZtJC9VtFi — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) November 11, 2025

Andrew Wiggins game-winning dunk, pass by Jovic out of bounds. Insane. Heat win 140-138 over Cavs. #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/PpbxApWKt5 — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) November 11, 2025

Heat keep ship afloat with another win, despite missing Bam Adebayo

While fans continue to react over the wild ending to the Heat's win over the Cavaliers, it came at the end of a thrilling game where each team was throwing haymakers at one another. After Donovan Mitchell made an impressive corner three under duress, Miami would run the viral play, as head coach Erik Spoelstra revealed that it was a play diagrammed by assistant coach Chris Quinn.

Even the play was named “CQ,” as Spoelstra has had the play in his back pocket for four years.

“When it got to that point, [Quinn] said, ‘Hey, we should run that. And I said, ‘You know what? There's no better person than to diagram it than the one who came up with the dang thing.' It worked beautifully, I thought [Powell] sold it really well. And then [Wiggins] made a great cut on it, and then [Jovic] just put it right on the lip of the rim, couldn't have made a better pass,” Spoelstra said.

“It was a classic game, a lot of fun to be a part of. It's better when you get the win, and it was just play after play,” Spoelstra continued. “I felt like we were making a ton of plays, but they were scoring, making plays, or getting offensive rebounds, and knocking down big shots, but we showed some grit.”

Erik Spoelstra on that game-winning play, had it listed on his card as “CQ” for four years. Chris Quinn saw the situation and said they should run it. “It worked beautifully.” Called the win a “classic game.” #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/PEfAThYwis — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) November 11, 2025

At any rate, it remains to be seen when Adebayo will return, but the Heat look to keep the ship afloat on Wednesday against the Cavaliers in a rematch.