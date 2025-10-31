Happy Halloween, everyone! The holiday means a new slate of movies and TV shows are coming to Hulu in November 2025 (Sign up for a free trial!) ahead of Thanksgiving.

Among the highlights coming to Hulu in November 2025 is a new comedy special from stand-up comic Sebastian Masicalco titled It Ain't Right. It Ain't Right was filmed during Maniscalco's ongoing tour of the same name.

All the movies and TV shows coming to Hulu in November 2025

Below is the full list of new titles coming to Hulu in November 2025. Note: They are separated by day.

Saturday, November 1

13 Going on 30

13 Going on 30 (En Español)

13 Minutes

A Knight's Tale

A Knight's Tale (En Español)

Bad Tidings

Because of Winn-Dixie

Bee Season

Before the Devil Knows You're Dead

The Best Man Holiday

Casino

The Collective

The Color Purple

The Color Purple (En Español)

Deck the Halls

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives (Season 41)

Downhill

Epic

Eragon

Ever After

The Family Stone

Good Luck Chuck

Happy Christmas

Happy Christmas (En Español)

The Heist Before Christmas

Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas

The International

The International (En Español)

It Could Happen to You

It Could Happen to You (En Español)

The Jane Austen Book Club

The Jane Austen Book Club (En Español)

Jingle All the Way

Julie & Julia

Julie & Julia (En Español)

The Juror

The Juror (En Español)

Joy to the World

Just Getting Started

The Last Duel

Last Holiday

Last Holiday (En Español)

Love Actually

Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

Neighbors

The Personal History of David Copperfield

The Princess Bride

Return to Amish (Seasons 1-5)

Ride Along

Ride Along 2

Season of the Witch

The Sound of Music

Tigerland

Wish Upon

Tuesday, November 4

All's Fair (Three-episode series premiere)

Christmas Eve in Miller's Point

Wednesday, November 5

The Manipulated (Four-episode series premiere)

American Murderer

Thursday, November 6

Bride or Die

The Food That Built America (Season 6)

One Piece: Silver Mine Arc (Episodes 747-750; dubbed)

One Piece: Zou Arc (Episodes 751-782; dubbed)

The Toys That Built America (Season 2)

Friday, November 7

Sovereign

Saturday, November 8

Paranormal Lockdown (Season 1)

Sister Wives (Season 19)

The Baldwins (Season 1)

A Star Is Born (2018)

A Star Is Born (2018; En Español)

Monday, November 10

Apollo 18

Bordertown

Don't Breathe 2

Don't Breathe 2 (En Español)

Labyrinth

The Little Hours

Midnight Sun

Skyline

Villains

Tuesday, November 11

The Book of Clarence

The Book of Clarence (En Español)

55

Thursday, November 13

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives (Season 3)

Biography: Dolly Parton (Season 1)

Elizabeth Smart: Finding Justice (Season 1)

Fight the Power: The Movements That Changed America (Season 1)

History's Greatest Mysteries (Season 6A)

Secrets of the Bunny Ranch (Season 1)

The First 48 Presents Critical Minutes (Season 3A)

Friday, November 14

Botched Bariatrics (Season 1)

Death by Fame (Season 3)

Ghost Adventures (Season 19)

Moonshiners (Season 14)

Murder Under the Friday Night Lights (Season 4)

Saturday, November 15

Animals on Drugs (Season 1)

Castle Impossible (Season 1)

Deadly Women (Seasons 12-14)

Drive Ins and Dives: Triple D Nation (Season 7)

Don't Breathe

Osiris

Monday, November 17

Sex, Money, Murder (Season 1)

Tuesday, November 18

Armand

Dragon Ball (Episodes 1-153; dubbed)

Thursday, November 20

I Survived a Crime (Seasons 1-2)

The Last Ride

Friday, November 21

Sebastian Maniscalco: It Ain't Right

YAIBA: Samurai Legend (Season 1B; dubbed)

YAIBA: Samurai Legend (Spanish; Seasons S1B; dubbed)

Saturday, November 22

Christmas Cookie Challenge (Seasons 4-6)

Evil Lives Here (Seasons 6,, 8-9)

Halloween Baking Championship (Season 3)

Under Fire

Monday, November 24

Chris Hemsworth: A Road Trip to Remember

Tuesday, November 25

Girl in the Attic

Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up (Season 2)

The Ugly Stepsister

Thursday, November 27

Toys and Colors Holiday Spectacular

Friday, November 28

Bride Hard

Saturday, November 29

Halloween Baking Championship (Season 4)

Halloween Baking Championship (Seasons 5-8)

Sunday, November 30

HIV Unwrapped: Where Fashion Meets Science

Living Proof

The Assistant

The First Omen

