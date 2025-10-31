Happy Halloween, everyone! The holiday means a new slate of movies and TV shows are coming to Hulu in November 2025 (Sign up for a free trial!) ahead of Thanksgiving.
Among the highlights coming to Hulu in November 2025 is a new comedy special from stand-up comic Sebastian Masicalco titled It Ain't Right. It Ain't Right was filmed during Maniscalco's ongoing tour of the same name.
All the movies and TV shows coming to Hulu in November 2025
Below is the full list of new titles coming to Hulu in November 2025. Note: They are separated by day.
Saturday, November 1
- 13 Going on 30
- 13 Going on 30 (En Español)
- 13 Minutes
- A Knight's Tale
- A Knight's Tale (En Español)
- Bad Tidings
- Because of Winn-Dixie
- Bee Season
- Before the Devil Knows You're Dead
- The Best Man Holiday
- Casino
- The Collective
- The Color Purple
- The Color Purple (En Español)
- Deck the Halls
- Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives (Season 41)
- Downhill
- Epic
- Eragon
- Ever After
- The Family Stone
- Good Luck Chuck
- Happy Christmas
- Happy Christmas (En Español)
- The Heist Before Christmas
- Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas
- The International
- The International (En Español)
- It Could Happen to You
- It Could Happen to You (En Español)
- The Jane Austen Book Club
- The Jane Austen Book Club (En Español)
- Jingle All the Way
- Julie & Julia
- Julie & Julia (En Español)
- The Juror
- The Juror (En Español)
- Joy to the World
- Just Getting Started
- The Last Duel
- Last Holiday
- Last Holiday (En Español)
- Love Actually
- Miracle on 34th Street (1947)
- Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
- Neighbors
- The Personal History of David Copperfield
- The Princess Bride
- Return to Amish (Seasons 1-5)
- Ride Along
- Ride Along 2
- Season of the Witch
- The Sound of Music
- Tigerland
- Wish Upon
Tuesday, November 4
- All's Fair (Three-episode series premiere)
- Christmas Eve in Miller's Point
Wednesday, November 5
- The Manipulated (Four-episode series premiere)
- American Murderer
Thursday, November 6
- Bride or Die
- The Food That Built America (Season 6)
- One Piece: Silver Mine Arc (Episodes 747-750; dubbed)
- One Piece: Zou Arc (Episodes 751-782; dubbed)
- The Toys That Built America (Season 2)
Friday, November 7
- Sovereign
Saturday, November 8
- Paranormal Lockdown (Season 1)
- Sister Wives (Season 19)
- The Baldwins (Season 1)
- A Star Is Born (2018)
- A Star Is Born (2018; En Español)
Monday, November 10
- Apollo 18
- Bordertown
- Don't Breathe 2
- Don't Breathe 2 (En Español)
- Labyrinth
- The Little Hours
- Midnight Sun
- Skyline
- Villains
Tuesday, November 11
- The Book of Clarence
- The Book of Clarence (En Español)
- 55
Thursday, November 13
- The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives (Season 3)
- Biography: Dolly Parton (Season 1)
- Elizabeth Smart: Finding Justice (Season 1)
- Fight the Power: The Movements That Changed America (Season 1)
- History's Greatest Mysteries (Season 6A)
- Secrets of the Bunny Ranch (Season 1)
- The First 48 Presents Critical Minutes (Season 3A)
Friday, November 14
- Botched Bariatrics (Season 1)
- Death by Fame (Season 3)
- Ghost Adventures (Season 19)
- Moonshiners (Season 14)
- Murder Under the Friday Night Lights (Season 4)
Saturday, November 15
- Animals on Drugs (Season 1)
- Castle Impossible (Season 1)
- Deadly Women (Seasons 12-14)
- Drive Ins and Dives: Triple D Nation (Season 7)
- Don't Breathe
- Osiris
Monday, November 17
- Sex, Money, Murder (Season 1)
Tuesday, November 18
- Armand
- Dragon Ball (Episodes 1-153; dubbed)
Thursday, November 20
- I Survived a Crime (Seasons 1-2)
- The Last Ride
Friday, November 21
- Sebastian Maniscalco: It Ain't Right
- YAIBA: Samurai Legend (Season 1B; dubbed)
- YAIBA: Samurai Legend (Spanish; Seasons S1B; dubbed)
Saturday, November 22
- Christmas Cookie Challenge (Seasons 4-6)
- Evil Lives Here (Seasons 6,, 8-9)
- Halloween Baking Championship (Season 3)
- Under Fire
Monday, November 24
- Chris Hemsworth: A Road Trip to Remember
Tuesday, November 25
- Girl in the Attic
- Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up (Season 2)
- The Ugly Stepsister
Thursday, November 27
- Toys and Colors Holiday Spectacular
Friday, November 28
- Bride Hard
Saturday, November 29
- Halloween Baking Championship (Season 4)
- Halloween Baking Championship (Seasons 5-8)
Sunday, November 30
- HIV Unwrapped: Where Fashion Meets Science
- Living Proof
- The Assistant
- The First Omen
Sign up now for your free trial of Hulu + Live TV to get the best movies, shows, and sports along with 95+ live TV channels like ABC and ESPN.