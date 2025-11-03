The 2025 World Series concluded in epic fashion, which has many MLB fans considering it one of the greatest World Series matchups ever. The Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays put on an absolute show, which included multiple extra-inning thrillers, numerous broken records, and a bunch of iconic moments and performances. This was the 121st iteration of the Fall Classic, though, so there is plenty of competition. So, what are the best World Series matchups ever?

10. 2017: Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Ranking the 2017 World Series is not an easy task. At the time, the Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Dodgers battle was considered a classic, but the shadow of the Astros' cheating scandal looms over Houston's win. During the 2017 and 2018 seasons, the Astros illegally stole signs, and that surely contributed to their 2017 title.

Even so, this series was phenomenal. Clayton Kershaw was unstoppable in Game 1, and Game 2 was a back-and-fourth affair. The Dodgers had a five-run ninth inning to win Game 4, and Game 5 was one of the craziest World Series games ever. In that game, the two teams combined for 25 runs over 10 innings. The Astros won 13-12 in a game in which each team had three innings with three-plus runs. In the end, after seven games, the Astros won their first title, and George Springer tied the World Series record with five home runs.

9. 1972: Oakland Athletics vs. Cincinnati Reds

In 1972, six World Series games were decided by just one run, both the Oakland Athletics and Cincinnati Reds had a .209 batting average, and both teams slugged .295. This World Series was just about as close as it gets. Rollie Fingers pitched in each of the six close games, and Gene Tenace belted four home runs, leading to the first of three straight championships for the A's.

8. 1924: Washington Senators vs. New York Giants

Game 7 of the 1924 World Series between the Washington Senators and New York Giants is considered by many to be the best game in baseball history. Curly Ogden was only started as a decoy, but George Mogridge and Walter Johnson did most of the work on the bump for Washington.

The game was highlighted by both teams continuously stranding base runners until the 12th inning, when two Giants' errors allowed the Senators to be crowned as champions. There was much more to the series than just the closeout game, though, as four of the seven games were decided by just one run.

7. 2025: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Toronto Blue Jays

Perhaps there is some recency bias here, as the 2025 World Series wasn't close every single game in the seven-game series, but both Game 3 and Game 7 were the stuff of legend. Game 3 tied the record for the longest game in World Series history, as it wasn't concluded until Freddie Freeman hit a game-winning home run in the 18th inning for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Shohei Ohtani also cemented a claim as one of the best MLB players ever by getting on base a record nine times in that game.

Game 7 also went to extra innings. Miguel Rojas, Will Smith, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto played hero in that game. Rojas had a game-tying home run and game-saving throw home in the ninth inning, and Smith hit the 11th-inning go-ahead homer. Yamamoto closed out the series on the bump and ended up with three series wins, becoming just the second player in World Series history to do that. Yamamoto even had a complete game in Game 2. His heroics resulted in an MVP and the Dodgers becoming the first repeat champions since 2000.

The Toronto Blue Jays deserve plenty of credit, too. Addison Barger hit the first pinch-hit grand slam in World Series history, and Ernie Clement stayed hot to break the postseason record for hits with 30.

6. 2016: Chicago Cubs vs. Cleveland Indians

One of the two largest World Series droughts ever was going to end in 2016. The Chicago Cubs hadn't won the Fall Classic since 1908, and the Cleveland Indians were championshipless since 1948. The two teams put on an absolute show to try to end their respective curses.

Game 7 was arguably the best closeout game in MLB history. Dexter Fowler hit a lead-off home run, and the Cubs were able to go up 5-1. The Indians clawed back, but their comeback attempt was thwarted by a rain delay that allowed Chicago to regroup. The Curse of the Billy Goat ending after 108 years was iconic enough, but the fashion in which it happened made the World Series as a whole a spectacular one.

5. 2011: St. Louis Cardinals vs. Texas Rangers

Game 7 of the 2011 World Series wasn't a nail-biter, but the rest of the series was madness and warrants a spot inside the top five for the greatest World Series matchups ever. Game 6 was the standout battle. The St. Louis Cardinals erased a two-run deficit in the ninth inning and again in the 10th inning. David Freese was the hero who hit the game-winning home run, and he was rewarded with MVP honors.

Albert Pujols also had a three-home run performance in Game 3, in which the Cardinals scored 16 runs, and there was even bullpen phone call drama. This was the Texas Rangers' second straight World Series loss, making it all the more brutal for the team.

4. 2001: Arizona Diamondbacks vs. New York Yankees

The New York Yankees four-peated from 1936 to 1939. They also five-peated from 1949 to 1953. The Oakland Athletics have a three-peat to their name, too, and the Yankees three-peated for the third time from 1998 to 2000 to become the final team with back-to-back-to-back championship victories.

They nearly won the World Series again in 2001, but the Arizona Diamondbacks and Randy Johnson stopped that from happening. The Diamondbacks outscored the Yankees 37-14 in the series, but after the New York devastation that was 9/11, the Yankees seemed to have a little magic. They won Games 3, 4, and 5 by one run, and Derek Jeter hit the home run that earned him the Mr. November title.

In Game 7, the Yankees had a lead and sent the best closer in MLB history to the bump in the ninth inning. Mariano Rivera had a 0.70 career postseason ERA, but Luis Gonzalez hit a flare just over the infield to win the game and the World Series title.

3. 1986: New York Mets vs. Boston Red Sox

The Red Sox lost a World Series in unfortunate fashion just over a decade before their 1986 World Series clash against the New York Mets, but more on that later. In 1986, the most famous error in baseball history occurred in Game 6 when Mookie Wilson hit a soft grounder up the first base path to Bill Buckner in the 10th inning.

The ball went under the Red Sox first baseman's glove, allowing Ray Knight to score the winning run. The game-winning run was the third of three runs the team scored in the final frame, making it one of the best comebacks ever. Buckner would seek redemption in Game 7 with two hits, but it wasn't enough to overcome his Game 6 screw up.

Not one, not two, but three games went to extra innings in the 1991 World Series between the Minnesota Twins and Atlanta Braves. Jack Morris pitched all 10 innings in Game 7 to give the Twins the win, and he did it without giving up a single run.

There was also Kirby Puckett's walk-off in Game 6 and Mark Lemke's three triples. This series was all the more special because nobody saw it coming. Both teams finished in last place in their respective divisions the year prior before making epic runs to the Fall Classic that culminated in one of the best World Series matchups ever.

1. 1975: Cincinnati Reds vs. Boston Red Sox

The 1975 World Series had five one-run games. Any game could have gone Cincinnati's or Boston's way, including a fantastic Game 7. Game 6 was the most memorable game, though. Carlton Fisk ended a 12-inning stalemate with a home run off the left field pole. He famously waved the ball into fair territory before rounding the bases.

This was the second extra-inning performance in the series. The Reds ended up victorious despite Fisk's iconic long bomb, extending the Curse of the Bambino in the process.