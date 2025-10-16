More often than not, the best basketball superstars today either didn't play college basketball or only played a single season of the NCAA. As a result, it's quite rare these days to see four-year college NBA players make some noise in the league. Nonetheless, being patient by staying longer at the college level does have its benefits before making the jump. Here's a look at the 10 best NBA players over the last 30 years who stayed in college for four years, ranked.

10. David Lee

David Lee played four years of college basketball with the University of Florida. In a Gators uniform, he averaged 11.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game. However, the patience was worth it. By patiently developing at the NCAA level, Lee not only got successfully drafted into the NBA as a late first-round pick, but he went on to become a two-time All-Star coupled with an NBA championship.

9. Danny Granger

Danny Granger split his college basketball seasons with Bradley University and the University of New Mexico, maximizing his four-year eligibility in the NCAA. Taking his time to develop, Granger got drafted high enough in the first round. But more importantly, he also became an All-Star forward and an NBA Most Improved Player Award winner.

8. Alex Caruso

Alex Caruso became a fine role player thanks to his four-year stay at Texas A&M. Although Caruso still went undrafted at the 2016 NBA Draft, he earned his place in the NBA with his hustle and impact on the intangibles. In fact, Caruso's career has already been highlighted by two NBA championships and All-Defensive Team selections.

7. Danny Green

The University of North Carolina will forever hold Danny Green in high regard. After all, he did help the Tar Heels win the NCAA title in 2009, during his senior year. Although Green pretty much had to enter the NBA through the back door, his grit and hot shooting were key ingredients to a respectable career. He became one of the few players to win three NBA titles with different franchises.

Malcolm Brogdon was certainly one of those professional athletes that possess both brains and brawns. Staying in four seasons with the University of Virginia, Brogdon not only won NABC Defensive Player of the Year honors, but he also earned his Master's Degree in Public Policy. While he was a second-round pick, Brogdon turned heads in the NBA, winning 2017 NBA Rookie of the Year before taking the NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award six years later.

Fred VanVleet has carved out one of the best NBA success stories. After a solid four-year tenure with Wichita State, VanVleet even went as far as declining offers from teams, who were willing to draft him for development in the NBA G League. Instead, he decided to bet on himself. In the end, it was all worth it as VanVleet broke out with the Toronto Raptors, helping the franchise win its first NBA title. Shortly after, he transformed into an All-Star-caliber guard.

Damian Lillard blossomed into a superstar as early as his tenure in Weber State. In fact, he averaged 18.6 points per game as a Wildcat. Lillard's college game seamlessly translated at the NBA level. He's currently a nine-time NBA All-Star and seven-time All-NBA Team selection. Furthermore, regarded as one of the premiere guards in the league, Lillard also helped the Milwaukee Bucks win the NBA Cup championship.

3. Draymond Green

A lot of NBA teams overlooked Draymond Green at the 2012 NBA Draft, letting him slide all the way to the second round. Surprisingly, Green actually had a decent stint with Michigan State even earning NABC National Player of the Year honors in his final season.

However, his size for his position clearly made teams hesitant. Nonetheless, his development with the Spartans proved that he was NBA-ready after all. Green went on to help the Golden State Warriors win four NBA championships. He has also led the league in steals while earning NBA Defensive Player of the Year honors in the same season.

2. Steve Nash

Steve Nash was certainly a phenomenal player for the University of Santa Clara. In a Broncos uniform, he even led the NCAA in total points during his final two seasons. Surprisingly, it wasn't enough to get him drafted within the lottery. Nonetheless, Nash certainly blossomed into a superstar in the NBA, earning back-to-back MVP honors and even leading the league in assists five times. Now long retired, Nash is still considered one of the greatest point guards of all time.

Tim Duncan learned basketball pretty late. However, he picked up the sport real quick. In fact, he even dominated for Wake Forest, averaging 16.5 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 3.8 blocks per game in four seasons. Ripe for the NBA, Duncan was ready to take over the league right from the get-go. He accumulated five NBA championships, three Finals MVPs, and two NBA MVP Awards. Duncan went on to be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame.