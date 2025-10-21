For three straight seasons now, Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery have formed the best running back tandem in the NFL. The Detroit Lions duo can do it all out of the backfield. Gibbs is elite as a pass catcher and brings the speed that gives Detroit arguably the most unstoppable offense in the league. Montgomery complements him perfectly because of his strength and ability to run through defenders or punch the ball into the end zone.

The duo that is nicknamed Sonic and Knuckles had yet another impressive showing together in Week 7, and it is safe to say they are entrenched as one of the best running back duos ever. So, what other backfield partnerships rank among the best ever?

HM. Jim Brown and Ernie Davis, Cleveland Browns

Jim Brown and Ernie Davis, both alumni of Syracuse, were paired up to form the ultimate dream running back duo in 1962. Brown had already won two of his three MVPs and was well on his way to establishing himself as one of the best NFL players ever, which is a truth that still stands to this day. Davis, meanwhile, was coming off a Heisman Trophy win and had been traded to the Browns after the Washington Redskins took him first overall.

Brown and Davis both had the talent to each make a claim as the best running back in all of football, but a battle with leukemia prevented them from ever sharing the field. Davis tragically passed a year after being drafted, so not only did Brown and Davis never share a backfield, but the Heisman winner never stepped foot on an NFL football field. Had these two had played together like originally planned, there would likely have been nothing that could have stopped them from becoming the best running back duo ever.

15. Leroy Kelly and Ernie Green, Cleveland Browns

Although the Brown-Davis pairing doesn't qualify for this list, the Browns have had plenty of other dynamic running back duos. Brown retired in 1965, but the Browns still managed to lead the NFL in rushing yards in the two years that followed. Leroy Kelly and Ernie Green both became Pro Bowlers after Brown's departure.

Both ball carriers finished in the top 10 in rushing in back-to-back seasons, and Kelly even earned a rushing title, something his predecessor had done a record eight times before. The Browns have become known for struggles and draft busts in recent years, but in their earlier days, they certainly knew how to dominate in the running game.

14. Kevin Mack and Earnest Byner, Cleveland Browns

Another Browns' running back tandem, Kevin Mack and Earnest Byner, found loads of success together. Mack spent his entire career in Cleveland, and he surpassed 1,000 yards in 1985 during his rookie season. At that point, fullbacks weren't gaining tons of yards as frequently.

Byner also went for over 1,000 that year. Following their great season together, Byner had a few injury-riddled seasons, so his production didn't pick back up until he joined the Washington Redskins. The duo really only had one great season together, which is why they rank as low as they do on this list. Still, two teammates eclipsing 1,000 rushing yards in the same season has only happened seven times in NFL history.

13. Deacon Dan Towler and Tank Younger, Los Angeles Rams

Deacon Dan Towler and Tank Younger, along with Dick Hoerner, formed the Bull Elephant Backfield and helped the Los Angeles Rams become one of the greatest offensive units ever in the early '50s. In 1950, the Rams scored a record 38.8 points per game, which is a record that still stands to this day.

The 1950 team did end up losing in the championship game to the Browns, but they found their revenge in the title game the following season. Towler twice led the NFL in rushing touchdowns and once in rushing yards. Younger was a four-time Pro Bowler and an efficient runner. He led the league in yards per attempt (6.7) in 1954 and yards per game (80.5) in 1955. Despite this, Hoerner earned a Pro Bowl nod, too.

12. Brandon Jacobs and Derrick Ward, New York Giants

Brandon Jacobs and Derrick Ward formed a thunder and lightning running back tandem for the new York Giants. Jacobs was a 264-pound mountain of a man who would run through opposing defenders and make them think twice about tackling him. His bruising style opened things up for his backup, Derrick Ward.

Ward was more of a speed threat, and both ball carriers surpassed 1,000 rushing yards in 2008. The 15 rushing touchdowns Jacobs had that year are the most ever in a 1,000 times two season, and it would have been an impressive mark even if he wasn't sharing carries. Ward's 1,000-yard season was somewhat of a one-hit wonder of a year, but Ahmad Bradshaw eventually replaced him as a solid yin to Jacob's yang.

11. Joe Perry and John Henry Johnson, San Francisco 49ers

This list is about dynamic running back duos, but the San Francisco 49ers' Million Dollar Backfield was another backfield that featured three great running backs. Joe Perry had a long career for a running back. Fourteen of his 16 seasons came in San Francisco. He earned three rushing titles and led the NFL in rushing touchdowns trice. John Henry Johnson paired with Perry for three seasons. He was a Pro Bowler as a rookie, and he burst onto the scene for 681 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground that year. The next two seasons together weren't as special, but Henry Johnson would go on to have a successful career with the Pittsburgh Steelers later on.

The team thrived using the full-house formation, which made Hugh McElhenny a key cog, too. McElhenny earned five of his six Pro Bowl nods with the 49ers and was known for breaking off long runs. Along with quarterback Y.A. Tittle, all four members of the full-house formation were enshrined in Canton, Ohio.

10. Bam Cunningham and Andy Johnson, New England Patriots

The two best team rushing seasons ever belong to the 2019 and 2024 Baltimore Ravens. However, those teams found so much success on the ground because Lamar Jackson is arguably the best rushing quarterback ever. Third on the list of single-season team rushing yards is the 1978 New England Patriots with 3,165 ground yards.

Bam Cunningham and Andy Johnson were the star running backs for that team. Cunningham, the fullback, had 768 yards. Johnson, the halfback, had 675 yards. Horace Ivory added 693 more yards, and quarterback Steve Grogan is worth mentioning for adding 539 yards. No other team in NFL history has had four 500-plus-yard ball carriers. The Patriots also set the record this season for rushing first downs with 181.

9. Tony Dorsett and Herschel Walker, Dallas Cowboys

Tony Dorsett and Herschel Walker were more than both just Heisman winners, they were two of the best college football players ever. They shared a backfield together for two years with the Dallas Cowboys. Dorsett amassed 12,739 career rushing yards to rank 10th all-time. The Cowboys added additional pop to their backfield when they drafted Walker after he spent three seasons in the USFL. This was just the second Heisman-winning backfield ever, following the New Orleans Saints pairing of Earl Campbell and George Rogers a few years prior.

Dorsett was at the tail end of his career at this point, but he was still uber talented. However, the Cowboys traded him two years into his tenure with Walker to the Denver Broncos. Walker was also eventually traded; in one of the most infamous and lopsided deals ever to the Minnesota Vikings. Walker was famously moved for five players and six draft picks, many of which became key contributors for the Cowboys, including fellow elite running back Emmitt Smith.

8. LaDainian Tomlinson and Darren Sproles, San Diego Chargers

LaDainian Tomlinson is one of the best running backs ever. With 13,864 career rushing yards, Tomlinson ranks seventh on the all-time list. The 2006 MVP and five-time All-Pro did all but two years of his work with the San Diego Chargers. For five seasons, Tomlinson's backup was one of the best change-of-pace running backs ever.

Darren Sproles was undersized, but he was electric with the ball in his hands. He particularly thrived in the passing game out of the backfield. Sproles' rushing numbers weren't elite, but he was a weapon who helped revolutionize the running back position by popularizing screen passes and bubble routes.

7. Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery, Detroit Lions

The NFL's current best running back duo is fittingly nicknamed Sonic and Knuckles. Gibbs is the speed threat on the Detroit Lions, and Montgomery is the power back, although the latter doesn't like to be handicapped by that label. Last season, the Lions had one of the best offensive seasons ever, largely because of their success on the ground.

The Lions averaged 33.2 points per game after years of disappointing and depressing seasons. Gibbs had 1,412 yards and a league-leading 16 touchdowns on the ground. He chipped in 52 catches, 517 receiving yards, and four receiving touchdowns, too. Montgomery, meanwhile, had 775 yards and 12 more touchdowns. He was particularly deadly in the red zone. The two are still going strong as a duo, and now the Lions have a chance to win their first Super Bowl title.

6. Ricky Williams and Ronnie Brown, Miami Dolphins

It is fair to say that neither Ricky Williams nor Ronnie Brown lived up to their individual potential. They were something quite special together, though. Williams won a Heisman at Texas before the New Orleans Saints drafted him fifth overall in 1999. After three seasons, he was traded to the Miami Dolphins. Williams' first season in Miami was special. The Texas product had 1,853 yards and 16 touchdowns on the ground in 2002. Williams had another impressive season the next year, highlighted by 1,372 more rushing yards.

However, Williams missed the next season after retiring because he failed his third drug test. Rumors have suggested a desire to smoke weed trumped his love for football. Williams did return to the Dolphins in 2005, but he missed all of 2006 because of suspension. His final stint in Miami was from 2007-10 and included one more 1,000-yard season.

Brown was the number two pick of Miami's in 2005. Brown only made one Pro Bowl, meaning he didn't quite meet expectations, but he was still a very good player for the Dolphins. In his six seasons with the team, Brown amassed 4,815 rushing yards. The two shared a backfield in 2005 and 2007-10. They were perhaps most dominant in the Wildcat formation. In 2008, Brown would often take direct snaps, and he had the option to run the ball himself or hand it off to Williams. Opposing teams couldn't figure out how to stop it, as the play led to over seven yards per attempt over the first 11 games of the season. In a game against the Patriots, the Dolphins scored on five of their six Wildcat attempts.

5. Franco Harris and Rocky Bleier, Pittsburgh Steelers

Franco Harris and Rocky Bleier are one of seven pairings on one team who eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards in a single season. They are one of five running back tandems to do so. Harris was the fullback who went for 1,128 yards and 14 touchdowns in 1976. Bleier added 1,036 yards from the halfback spot.

Of course, 1976 wasn't a one-hit wonder. Harris and Bleier won four championships together on a Pittsburgh Steelers team that went down as one of the greatest dynasties ever. Harris won a Super Bowl MVP and is perhaps most known for the Immaculate Reception, one of the most famous plays in NFL history.

4. Jonathan Stewart and DeAngelo Williams, Carolina Panthers

Jonathan Stewart and DeAngelo Williams not only surpassed 1,00 rushing yards in a single season together, but they both passed the 1,100-yard threshold. Stewart had 1,133 rushing yards in 2009 for the Carolina Panthers, while Williams had 1,117. Lamar Jackson and Mark Ingram each had 1,000 rushing yards in a single season since then, but no running back duo has accomplished that feat since 2009.

All in all, Stewart and Williams spent seven seasons together in Carolina. The duo combined for 30 total touchdowns in 2008, and they always showcased that they could be elite number one options if they weren't forced to split carries. Stewart earned a Pro Bowl nod the year after Williams left town, and Williams led the NFL in rushing touchdowns in his 10th season after he joined the Steelers.

3. Bo Jackson and Marcus Allen, Los Angeles Raiders

Ranking Bo Jackson and Marcus Allen as a duo wasn't an easy task. They are certainly the most talented running back tandem ever, but they didn't amase as great of production as many other legendary backfields. Jackson's NFL production was limited by his baseball career and a career-ending injury, but he was certainly electric when he was handed the pigskin.

Allen, meanwhile, racked up 12,243 career rushing yards and won an MVP. They both made a Pro Bowl while sharing a roster together. The duo is forever immortalized in the Tecmo Bowl video game.

2. Larry Csonka and Mercury Morris, Miami Dolphins

There has only been one truly perfect NFL season. The 1972 Dolphins went 14-0 in the regular season and won the Super Bowl. Their defense was nicknamed the No-Name Defense, and the team had to rely on two quarterbacks throughout the year. That means the perfect season was accomplished largely on the backs of the backfield.

Larry Csonka and Mercury Morris became the first pair of ball carriers to surpass 1,000 rushing yards each that season. They'd also help the Dolphins win the championship in 1973, too. The Dolphins' reliance on this dominant rushing attack is illustrated by Csonka's Super Bowl MVP, an award he won in a game in which his team only threw seven passes.

1. Jim Taylor and Paul Hornung, Green Bay Packers

Vince Lombardi won five NFL championships and two additional Super Bowls during his time at the helm of the Green Bay Packers. Jim Taylor and Paul Hornung were there for four of the NFL championships and the first of the Super Bowls. Both players led the league in rushing touchdowns and won an MVP at various points, despite the fact that they had to share carries.

Winning the rushing title in the late '50s to early '60s was nearly impossible because Jim Brown was in the league, but Taylor managed to do so in 1962. That was the only season during Brown's career when he didn't lead the league in rushing, and the fact that Taylor did so is a testament to his greatness. Taylor and Hornung form the best running back tandem in NFL history.