Zoe Saldana’s Net Worth in 2023 is $40 million. Saldana is a popular actress who has starred in several hugely successful movie franchises, such as Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy, the Avatar movie franchise, the Kelvin timeline Stat Trek films, and many other movies. She is a Kids’ Choice Awards nominee, MTV Movie Award nominee, People’s Choice Awards nominee, Empire Awards winner, and a Saturn Award winner. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Zoe Saldana’s net worth in 2023.

Zoe Saldana’s Net Worth in 2023 (Estimate): $40 million

Saldana’s net worth in 2023 is $40 million. This is according to numerous outlets, such as Celebrity Net Worth.

The actress was born on June 19, 1978, in Passaic, New Jersey. She studied in Newtown High School. After completing high school, Saldana would go on to hone her dancing skills at the ECOS Espacio de Danza Academy.

Afterwards, Saldana would go on to try her hand in acting by joining the Faces theater troupe. Saldana’s theater career included work in the production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

In 1999, she made her first TV acting debut in the Law & Order series. A year later, Saldana made her big-screen debut in the film Center Stage. Center Stage would go on to gross $26 million worldwide.

After that, it wouldn’t be long before Saldana became a fixture in the cinemas. She earned roles in various movies such as Get Over It, Snipes, Crossroads, Drumline, Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, The Terminal, Haven, Temptation, Constellation, Guess Who, The Curse of Father Cardona, The Heart Specialist, After Sex, Blackout, The Skeptic, Vantage Point, and many others.

In 2009, Saldana earned her breakthrough role after appearing in Star Trek. Here, she acted alongside Hollywood stars Chris Pine, Simon Pegg, and Zachary Quinto. Star Trek would go on to gross $385 million around the world. For her role as Uhura, Saldana earned an ALMA Award nomination for Actress in Film.

During the same year, Saldana notched her biggest film yet. Starring opposite Sam Worthington as Neytiri, Avatar would go on to become the highest grossing film of all time. As of this writing, Avatar grossed at least $2.9 billion worldwide. For making Neytiri come to life, Saldana was paid $4 million, as per Parade. Furthermore, Saldana also won an Empire Award for Best Actress.

Since then, Saldana would continue to become a fixture in movies. She appeared in other notable films such as Takers, The Losers, Death at a Funeral, Burning Palms, Colombiana, The Words, Out of the Furnace, Infinitely Polar Bear, The Book of Life, and many others. Saldana also reprised her role as Uhura in Star Trek Into Darkness and Star Trek Beyond. Aside from film projects, Saldana also appeared in TV series such as Six Degrees, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and Rosemary’s Baby.

Five years after her biggest film, Saldana made waves once again after starring in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film, Guardians of the Galaxy. For her role as Gamora, Saldana received a Blimp Award nomination at the Kids’ Choice Awards for Favorite Female Action Star. In addition to this, Saldana also earned a MTV Movie Award nomination for Best On-Screen Transformation. According to Cosmopolitan, Saldana earned just $100,000 for the MCU movie.

But despite being underpaid, Saldana would reprise her role as Gamora in Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. According to sources, Saldana received a better payday for these films. In fact, the Avatar star received $3 million for Avengers: Infinity War and $11 million for Avengers: Endgame. With Avengers: Endgame grossing $2.7 billion worldwide, Saldana officially became part of the top two highest grossing films of all time.

Saldana also appeared in the third-highest grossing film of all time in 2022 after reprising her role as Neytiri in Avatar: The Way of the Water. Saldana received $8 million for making Neytiri come to life, which doubled her salary from the first Avatar installment. Avatar: The Way of the Water has grossed $2.3 billion worldwide.

Given that Saldana has carved out a successful acting career, it isn’t a surprise that she’s booked to appear in future films. Saldana is set to reprise her role as Uhura in an untitled Star Trek sequel. On the other hand, Saldana will also make Gamora come back to life again in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Saldana will also reprise her role as Neytiri in the third, fourth, and fifth installments of the film.

On top of reprising her hit roles, Saldana will also appear in films such as The Absence of Eden, Emilia Perez, Lioness, and The Bluff.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Zoe Saldana’s net worth in 2023?