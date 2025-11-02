The Toronto Blue Jays are not historically one of the powerhouses in MLB. Their two World Series victories came in back-to-back seasons in 1992 and 1993. After winning their two titles, they missed the postseason in its entirety 21 straight times. Despite residing in Canada, they were America's team during the 2025 World Series, though.

The entire baseball world, outside of Los Angeles Dodgers fans, wanted them to hoist the Commissioner's Trophy this year. They nearly did it, too, but the Dodgers completed an epic comeback in Game 7 to complete one of the best World Series matchups ever. So, where does the Blue Jays' loss rank all-time amongst the most heartbreaking World Series losses ever?

5. 2016: Cleveland Indians vs. Chicago Cubs

A painfully long World Series drought was going to be ended in 2016 one way or the other. The Cleveland Indians hadn't won the championship in 68 years, and the Chicago Cubs' drought was 108 years deep. Cleveland was up 3-1 in the series, but they suffered heartbreak by becoming just the sixth team to give up that large of a series lead in a World Series.

The Indians' championship aspirations were dwindling away before their eyes, but Cleveland scored three runs in the eighth inning of Game 7 to erase a three-run deficit and renew hope. It appeared that they'd gotten hot at the right time, but the Cubs scored twice in the 10th inning to become the team that ended their drought. The Indians are now called the Guardians, and they still haven't won a title since 1948.

4. 2011: Texas Rangers vs. St. Louis Cardinals

The 2011 season was the Texas Rangers' 50th season in existence. They battled all the way to the Fall Classic, and they were in a prime position to win the championship. The team was one strike away from a World Series victory in Game 6 against the St. Louis Cardinals, but David Freese hit a ninth-inning triple to tie the game.

In extra innings, the Rangers were again one strike away from victory after Josh Hamilton's two-run home run gave them a lead. St Louis's Ryan Theriot cut the deficit to just one run with an RBI, and then Lance Berkman recorded an RBI that scored Jon Jay and resulted in an 11th inning.

Texas prevented the Cardinals from scoring in the top of the 11th, and Freese was due up to lead off the bottom of the inning. The eventual World Series MVP winner hit a walk-off homer. St. Louis then dominated Game 7, ensuring that the Rangers would lose in back-to-back World Series. The team was so close, they just couldn't get over the hump.

3. 2025: Toronto Blue Jays vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

The Dodgers have become the villains of baseball. They have a seemingly unlimited payroll and were borderline viewed as unbeatable coming into the 2025 season. However, the Blue Jays nearly did the unthinkable and almost bested Los Angeles in what was a fantastic World Series.

This series included a World Series record-tying 18-inning game. Shohei Ohtani got on base nine times in that matchup, and Freddie Freeman hit a walk-off homer. The Blue Jays were able to win Games 4 and 5 to go up 3-2 in the series, though. The Dodgers won Game 6, but they were not in control for most of Game 7.

Miguel Rojas hit a game-tying homer and was responsible for the throw home to Will Smith that ensured the game went to extra innings. Smith would hit the go-ahead homer in the 11th inning before the Dodgers held the Blue Jays off in the final frame. Ultimately, the Blue Jays tied the World Series record for the most runners stranded in a Game 7. The baseball world wanted them to win, but they fell just short, making the bad guys that are the Dodgers the first repeat champions since 2000.

2. 1960: New York Yankees vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

The 1960 World Series is the only World Series to end on a walk-off home run in Game 7. Bill Mazeroski of the Pittsburgh Pirates was responsible for the feat, making for what is the greatest moment in Pirates history. On the other side of the coin, the New York Yankees were forced to go home devastated.

Mazeroski's one-run homer broke a 9-9 tie and put a punctuation on a fantastic ending to the game. Seven runs were scored between the two teams in the bottom of the eighth and top of the ninth. There were also no strikeouts throughout the entire game, something that hadn't happened in any other World Series game in the 20th century.

While caught up in the moment of a wild game, Mazeroski nearly forgot that he was due up to bat. His walk-off home run just narrowly got over the outfield wall, making the Yankees' loss all the more painful.

1. 1986: Boston Red Sox vs. New York Mets

The Curse of the Bambino, in which the Boston Red Sox couldn't win the World Series, lasted 86 years. The Red Sox were poised to win the championship in 1986 had it not been for one of the most infamous moments in MLB history. Up 3-2 in the series, the Red Sox lost on a Bill Buckner error in the 10th inning.

The Red Sox were up two runs in extra innings, and the celebration had already begun. The Commissioner's Trophy and celebratory champagne were in the Red Sox's clubhouse, and “Congratulations Boston Red Sox, 1986 World Champions” had flashed across the scoreboard.

However, the Mets rallied in the 10th, and the game ended after the speedy Mookie Wilson hit the 10th ball of his at-bat in play down the first base line. Buckner got to the ball in time, but the grounder went under his glove. The first baseman was often replaced by Dave Stapleton in high leverage defensive situations, and Boston's decision to keep Buckner in cost them Game 6.

The Mets' momentum carried over to Game 7, leading to the pinnacle of Boston's championship drought. Buckner was a former All-Star and batting champion, but he will forever be known for what he didn't do, rather than what he did do. The missed grounder is one of the most memorable moments in baseball history.