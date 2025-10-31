Just like that, Thanksgiving is almost here, and Apple TV+ has new movies and TV shows coming in November 2025 (Sign up for a free trial!).
The first highlight is the Mark Wahlberg-led Family Plan 2, which director Simon Cellan Jones confirmed to ClutchPoints was happening in December 2023.
All the new titles coming to Apple TV+ in November 2025
Below is the full list of new titles coming to Apple TV+ in November 2025. Note: They are separated by day.
Wednesday, November 5
- Down Cemetery Road (Episode 3)
- Loot (Season 3, Episode 5)
- The Morning Show (Season 4, Episode 8)
Friday, November 7
- The Last Frontier (Episode 6)
- Pluribus (Two-episode series premiere)
Wednesday, November 12
- Down Cemetery Road (Episode 4)
- Loot (Season 3, Episode 6)
- The Morning Show (Season 4, Episode 9)
- Palm Royale (Season 2 premiere)
Friday, November 14
- Come See Me in the Light
- The Last Frontier (Episode 7)
- Pluribus (Episode 3)
Article Continues Below
Wednesday, November 19
- Down Cemetery Road (Episode 5)
- Loot (Season 3, Episode 7)
- The Morning Show (Season 4, Episode 10)
- Palm Royale (Season 2, Episode 2)
Friday, November 21
- The Family Plan 2
- The Last Frontier (Episode 8)
- Pluribus (Episode 4)
Wednesday, November 26
- Down Cemetery Road (Episode 6)
- Loot (Season 3, Episode 8)
- Palm Royale (Season 2, Episode 3)
- Prehistoric Planet: Ice Age (Series premiere)
- WonLa (Season 3 premiere)
Friday, November 28
- The Last Frontier (Episode 9)
- Pluribus (Episode 5)
To make sure you catch all of the new titles coming to Apple TV+ in November 2025, sign up for a free trial.