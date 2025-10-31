Just like that, Thanksgiving is almost here, and Apple TV+ has new movies and TV shows coming in November 2025 (Sign up for a free trial!).

The first highlight is the Mark Wahlberg-led Family Plan 2, which director Simon Cellan Jones confirmed to ClutchPoints was happening in December 2023.

All the new titles coming to Apple TV+ in November 2025

Below is the full list of new titles coming to Apple TV+ in November 2025. Note: They are separated by day.

Wednesday, November 5

Down Cemetery Road (Episode 3)

Loot (Season 3, Episode 5)

The Morning Show (Season 4, Episode 8)

Friday, November 7

The Last Frontier (Episode 6)

Pluribus (Two-episode series premiere)

Wednesday, November 12

Down Cemetery Road (Episode 4)

Loot (Season 3, Episode 6)

The Morning Show (Season 4, Episode 9)

Palm Royale (Season 2 premiere)

Friday, November 14

Come See Me in the Light

The Last Frontier (Episode 7)

Pluribus (Episode 3)

Wednesday, November 19

Down Cemetery Road (Episode 5)

Loot (Season 3, Episode 7)

The Morning Show (Season 4, Episode 10)

Palm Royale (Season 2, Episode 2)

Friday, November 21

The Family Plan 2

The Last Frontier (Episode 8)

Pluribus (Episode 4)

Wednesday, November 26

Down Cemetery Road (Episode 6)

Loot (Season 3, Episode 8)

Palm Royale (Season 2, Episode 3)

Prehistoric Planet: Ice Age (Series premiere)

WonLa (Season 3 premiere)

Friday, November 28

The Last Frontier (Episode 9)

Pluribus (Episode 5)

