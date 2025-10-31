Just like that, Thanksgiving is almost here, and Apple TV+ has new movies and TV shows coming in November 2025 (Sign up for a free trial!).

The first highlight is the Mark Wahlberg-led Family Plan 2, which director Simon Cellan Jones confirmed to ClutchPoints was happening in December 2023.

All the new titles coming to Apple TV+ in November 2025

Apple TV+, which has a lot of new movies and TV series coming in May 2025, logo in living room.

Below is the full list of new titles coming to Apple TV+ in November 2025. Note: They are separated by day.

Wednesday, November 5

  • Down Cemetery Road (Episode 3)
  • Loot (Season 3, Episode 5)
  • The Morning Show (Season 4, Episode 8)

Friday, November 7

  • The Last Frontier (Episode 6)
  • Pluribus (Two-episode series premiere)

Wednesday, November 12

  • Down Cemetery Road (Episode 4)
  • Loot (Season 3, Episode 6)
  • The Morning Show (Season 4, Episode 9)
  • Palm Royale (Season 2 premiere)

Friday, November 14

  • Come See Me in the Light
  • The Last Frontier (Episode 7)
  • Pluribus (Episode 3)
Wednesday, November 19

  • Down Cemetery Road (Episode 5)
  • Loot (Season 3, Episode 7)
  • The Morning Show (Season 4, Episode 10)
  • Palm Royale (Season 2, Episode 2)

Friday, November 21

  • The Family Plan 2
  • The Last Frontier (Episode 8)
  • Pluribus (Episode 4)

Wednesday, November 26

  • Down Cemetery Road (Episode 6)
  • Loot (Season 3, Episode 8)
  • Palm Royale (Season 2, Episode 3)
  • Prehistoric Planet: Ice Age (Series premiere)
  • WonLa (Season 3 premiere)

Friday, November 28

  • The Last Frontier (Episode 9)
  • Pluribus (Episode 5)

