As we approach Thanksgiving, new movies and TV shows are coming to Paramount+ (Sign up for a free trial!) in November 2025.

The biggest highlight is the first four Indiana Jones movies coming to Paramount+ on Saturday, November 1. The most recent one, Dial of Destiny, will not be coming to the streaming service.

Everything coming to Paramount+ in November 2025

Below is the full list of new titles coming to Paramount+ in November 2025. Note: They are separated by day.

Saturday, November 1

  • 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
  • 21 Jump Street
  • 40 Days and 40 Nights
  • 48 Hrs.
  • A Very Brady Sequel (1996)
  • Alfie (2004)
  • All I Want For Christmas
  • American Beauty
  • American Made
  • An Officer and a Gentleman
  • Another 48 Hrs.
  • Assassin Club
  • Big Daddy
  • Big Night
  • Blades of Glory
  • Breakfast at Tiffany's
  • Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason
  • Bridget Jones's Baby
  • Bridget Jones's Diary
  • Catch Me If You Can
  • Chinatown
  • Chocolat
  • Cujo
  • Days of Thunder
  • Dean*
  • Deck The Halls
  • Defiance
  • Dinner For Schmucks
  • Doubt
  • Dreamgirls
  • Enemy at the Gates
  • Faster
  • Fatman
  • Ferris Bueller's Day Off
  • Flags of Our Fathers
  • Flight
  • Friendsgiving
  • G.I. Joe: Retaliation
  • G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
  • Gasoline Alley
  • Geostorm
  • Get Rich or Die Tryin'
  • Ghost
  • Hamburger Hill
  • Happy Christmas
  • Home For The Holidays
  • I Love You, Man
  • Indecent Proposal
  • Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008)
  • Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)
  • Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)
  • Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984)
  • Instant Family
  • Jersey Girl
  • Joe Dirt
  • Juice
  • Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle Of Life (2003)
  • Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001)
  • Last Holiday (2006)
  • Leaving Las Vegas
  • Love, Rosie
  • Loving
  • Mansfield Park (1999)
  • Morning Glory
  • Mousehunt
  • No Strings Attached
  • Noah (2014)
  • Old School
  • Only the Brave
  • Pain & Gain
  • Planes, Trains and Automobiles
  • Pretty In Pink
  • Punch-Drunk Love
  • Rango
  • Reindeer Games
  • Rescue Dawn
  • Revolutionary Road
  • Rules of Engagement
  • Runaway Bride
  • Santa Stole Our Dog!
  • Saturday Night Fever
  • Saving Private Ryan
  • Scrooge (1970)
  • Scrooged
  • Shakespeare in Love
  • She's All That
  • She's Out of My League
  • Sherlock Gnomes
  • Shooter
  • Snow Day
  • Some Kind of Wonderful
  • Starship Troopers
  • Staying Alive
  • Stop-Loss
  • Superstar
  • Surviving Christmas
  • Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze (1991)
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III (1993)
  • The Big Short
  • The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
  • The Brady Bunch Movie (1995)
  • The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
  • The Cut*
  • The Darkest Hour
  • The Duchess
  • The Fighting Temptations
  • The Godfather (1972)
  • The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone (1990)
  • The Godfather Part II (1974)
  • The Importance of Being Earnest (2002)
  • The Mechanic (2011)
  • The Other Boleyn Girl
  • The Perfect Score
  • The Score
  • The Terminal
  • The Terminator (1984)
  • The Usual Suspects
  • The Words
  • There Will Be Blood
  • Titanic
  • Tommy Boy
  • Total Recall (1990)
  • Trading Places
  • Uncommon Valor
  • Up In The Air
  • Urban Cowboy
  • Valkyrie
  • Varsity Blues
  • Wayne's World
  • Wayne's World 2
  • We Were Soldiers
  • What Women Want
  • When Harry Met Sally
  • Whiskey Tango Foxtrot
  • World Trade Center
  • Yours, Mine & Ours

Friday, November 7

  • Queen Bees*

Sunday, November 9

  • Youth in Revolt*

Saturday, November 15

  • Chuck*

Wednesday, November 19

  • Wakefield*

Friday, November 21

  • Rocketman*

Tuesday, November 25

  • The Road
