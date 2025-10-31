As we approach Thanksgiving, new movies and TV shows are coming to Paramount+ (Sign up for a free trial!) in November 2025.
The biggest highlight is the first four Indiana Jones movies coming to Paramount+ on Saturday, November 1. The most recent one, Dial of Destiny, will not be coming to the streaming service.
Everything coming to Paramount+ in November 2025
Below is the full list of new titles coming to Paramount+ in November 2025. Note: They are separated by day.
Saturday, November 1
- 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
- 21 Jump Street
- 40 Days and 40 Nights
- 48 Hrs.
- A Very Brady Sequel (1996)
- Alfie (2004)
- All I Want For Christmas
- American Beauty
- American Made
- An Officer and a Gentleman
- Another 48 Hrs.
- Assassin Club
- Big Daddy
- Big Night
- Blades of Glory
- Breakfast at Tiffany's
- Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason
- Bridget Jones's Baby
- Bridget Jones's Diary
- Catch Me If You Can
- Chinatown
- Chocolat
- Cujo
- Days of Thunder
- Dean*
- Deck The Halls
- Defiance
- Dinner For Schmucks
- Doubt
- Dreamgirls
- Enemy at the Gates
- Faster
- Fatman
- Ferris Bueller's Day Off
- Flags of Our Fathers
- Flight
- Friendsgiving
- G.I. Joe: Retaliation
- G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
- Gasoline Alley
- Geostorm
- Get Rich or Die Tryin'
- Ghost
- Hamburger Hill
- Happy Christmas
- Home For The Holidays
- I Love You, Man
- Indecent Proposal
- Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008)
- Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)
- Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)
- Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984)
- Instant Family
- Jersey Girl
- Joe Dirt
- Juice
- Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle Of Life (2003)
- Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001)
- Last Holiday (2006)
- Leaving Las Vegas
- Love, Rosie
- Loving
- Mansfield Park (1999)
- Morning Glory
- Mousehunt
- No Strings Attached
- Noah (2014)
- Old School
- Only the Brave
- Pain & Gain
- Planes, Trains and Automobiles
- Pretty In Pink
- Punch-Drunk Love
- Rango
- Reindeer Games
- Rescue Dawn
- Revolutionary Road
- Rules of Engagement
- Runaway Bride
- Santa Stole Our Dog!
- Saturday Night Fever
- Saving Private Ryan
- Scrooge (1970)
- Scrooged
- Shakespeare in Love
- She's All That
- She's Out of My League
- Sherlock Gnomes
- Shooter
- Snow Day
- Some Kind of Wonderful
- Starship Troopers
- Staying Alive
- Stop-Loss
- Superstar
- Surviving Christmas
- Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze (1991)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III (1993)
- The Big Short
- The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
- The Brady Bunch Movie (1995)
- The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
- The Cut*
- The Darkest Hour
- The Duchess
- The Fighting Temptations
- The Godfather (1972)
- The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone (1990)
- The Godfather Part II (1974)
- The Importance of Being Earnest (2002)
- The Mechanic (2011)
- The Other Boleyn Girl
- The Perfect Score
- The Score
- The Terminal
- The Terminator (1984)
- The Usual Suspects
- The Words
- There Will Be Blood
- Titanic
- Tommy Boy
- Total Recall (1990)
- Trading Places
- Uncommon Valor
- Up In The Air
- Urban Cowboy
- Valkyrie
- Varsity Blues
- Wayne's World
- Wayne's World 2
- We Were Soldiers
- What Women Want
- When Harry Met Sally
- Whiskey Tango Foxtrot
- World Trade Center
- Yours, Mine & Ours
Friday, November 7
- Queen Bees*
Sunday, November 9
- Youth in Revolt*
Saturday, November 15
- Chuck*
Wednesday, November 19
- Wakefield*
Friday, November 21
- Rocketman*
Tuesday, November 25
- The Road