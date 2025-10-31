As we approach Thanksgiving, new movies and TV shows are coming to Paramount+ (Sign up for a free trial!) in November 2025.

The biggest highlight is the first four Indiana Jones movies coming to Paramount+ on Saturday, November 1. The most recent one, Dial of Destiny, will not be coming to the streaming service.

Everything coming to Paramount+ in November 2025

Below is the full list of new titles coming to Paramount+ in November 2025. Note: They are separated by day.

Saturday, November 1

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

21 Jump Street

40 Days and 40 Nights

48 Hrs.

A Very Brady Sequel (1996)

Alfie (2004)

All I Want For Christmas

American Beauty

American Made

An Officer and a Gentleman

Another 48 Hrs.

Assassin Club

Big Daddy

Big Night

Blades of Glory

Breakfast at Tiffany's

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason

Bridget Jones's Baby

Bridget Jones's Diary

Catch Me If You Can

Chinatown

Chocolat

Cujo

Days of Thunder

Dean*

Deck The Halls

Defiance

Dinner For Schmucks

Doubt

Dreamgirls

Enemy at the Gates

Faster

Fatman

Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Flags of Our Fathers

Flight

Friendsgiving

G.I. Joe: Retaliation

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Gasoline Alley

Geostorm

Get Rich or Die Tryin'

Ghost

Hamburger Hill

Happy Christmas

Home For The Holidays

I Love You, Man

Indecent Proposal

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008)

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984)

Instant Family

Jersey Girl

Joe Dirt

Juice

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle Of Life (2003)

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001)

Last Holiday (2006)

Leaving Las Vegas

Love, Rosie

Loving

Mansfield Park (1999)

Morning Glory

Mousehunt

No Strings Attached

Noah (2014)

Old School

Only the Brave

Pain & Gain

Planes, Trains and Automobiles

Pretty In Pink

Punch-Drunk Love

Rango

Reindeer Games

Rescue Dawn

Revolutionary Road

Rules of Engagement

Runaway Bride

Santa Stole Our Dog!

Saturday Night Fever

Saving Private Ryan

Scrooge (1970)

Scrooged

Shakespeare in Love

She's All That

She's Out of My League

Sherlock Gnomes

Shooter

Snow Day

Some Kind of Wonderful

Starship Troopers

Staying Alive

Stop-Loss

Superstar

Surviving Christmas

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze (1991)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III (1993)

The Big Short

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas

The Brady Bunch Movie (1995)

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

The Cut*

The Darkest Hour

The Duchess

The Fighting Temptations

The Godfather (1972)

The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone (1990)

The Godfather Part II (1974)

The Importance of Being Earnest (2002)

The Mechanic (2011)

The Other Boleyn Girl

The Perfect Score

The Score

The Terminal

The Terminator (1984)

The Usual Suspects

The Words

There Will Be Blood

Titanic

Tommy Boy

Total Recall (1990)

Trading Places

Uncommon Valor

Up In The Air

Urban Cowboy

Valkyrie

Varsity Blues

Wayne's World

Wayne's World 2

We Were Soldiers

What Women Want

When Harry Met Sally

Whiskey Tango Foxtrot

World Trade Center

Yours, Mine & Ours

Friday, November 7

Queen Bees*

Sunday, November 9

Youth in Revolt*

Saturday, November 15

Chuck*

Wednesday, November 19

Wakefield*

Friday, November 21

Rocketman*

Tuesday, November 25

The Road

