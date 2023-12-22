Insomniac Games Responds to Ransomware Attack

Insomniac Games addresses recent ransomware attack, emphasizing resilience and ongoing commitment to projects like Marvel’s Wolverine.

Days following a significant ransomware attack that resulted in the leak of over 1 million files, Insomniac Games, a leading game development studio, has issued a detailed statement addressing the incident. The response, which was initially shared through social media, comes in the wake of a cyberattack that has deeply impacted the studio and its employees.

Insomniac's Social Media Response

“Thank you for the outpouring of compassion and unwavering support. It’s deeply appreciated. We’re both saddened and angered about the recent criminal cyberattack on our studio and the emotional toll it’s taken on our dev team. We have focused inwardly for the last several days to support each other.

We are aware that the stolen data includes personal information belonging to our employees, former employees, and independent contractors. It also includes early development details about Marvel’s Wolverine for PlayStation 5. We continue working quickly to determine what data was impacted.

This experience has been extremely distressing for us.

We want everyone to enjoy the games we develop as intended and as our players deserve. However, like Logan….Insomniac is resilient. Marvel’s Wolverine continues as planned. The game is in early production and will no doubt greatly evolve throughout development, as do all our plans.

While we appreciate everyone’s enthusiasm, we will share official information about Marvel’s Wolverine when the time is right. On behalf of everyone at Insomniac, thank you for your ongoing support during this challenging time.”

The cyberattack targeted the studio known for its high-profile games, exposing sensitive data, including personal information of Insomniac employees and contractors, as well as early development details of the much-anticipated Marvel’s Wolverine for PlayStation 5. The studio’s response emphasizes their commitment to their staff and the ongoing development of their projects despite the challenges posed by the cyberattack.

PlayStation Studios and Sony Yet to Address the Breach

While Insomniac Games has provided a comprehensive statement, PlayStation Studios and Sony, the parent company of Insomniac, have not yet released an official response to the cyberattack. Despite multiple inquiries by Insider Gaming, there has been no communication from either entity regarding the incident. This lack of response from the parent company has left some questions unanswered, particularly regarding the broader implications of the attack on Sony’s other gaming entities and their cybersecurity measures.

The ransomware attack on Insomniac Games is part of a growing trend of cyber threats targeting the gaming industry, highlighting the vulnerability of even the most established studios. The incident has raised significant concerns about the safety and security of sensitive data within the industry.

Insomniac's commitment to moving forward with the development of Marvel’s Wolverine, despite the setbacks, is a testament to the studio’s resilience. The statement underscores their dedication to their fans and their determination to deliver the high-quality gaming experiences they are known for. However, the attack and subsequent leak of information have undoubtedly had a profound impact on the studio, its employees, and potentially the future development of its games.

The response from Insomniac also addresses the emotional toll of the attack on its development team. The studio has taken steps to support its employees during this difficult time, reflecting their focus on the well-being of their staff in the face of adversity. The acknowledgement of the personal data breach involving employees and contractors also indicates the depth of the breach’s impact.