In a heart-stopping CONCACAF Champions Cup clash between Inter Miami and Nashville, Lionel Messi faced a potentially serious injury scare following a brutal challenge, reported by GOAL. However, the Argentine icon managed to escape unscathed, providing a collective sigh of relief for fans and his team.
The incident unfolded in the 77th minute of the game in Tennessee, with the Herons initially trailing by two goals shortly after halftime. The match took a dramatic turn as Messi showcased his brilliance, netting a sublime finish seven minutes into the second half. The comeback continued when Luis Suarez secured the equalizer in the 95th minute, setting the stage for an intense return fixture at Chase Stadium in the last-16 encounter.
Messi was shaken up after this play, but remained in the match. pic.twitter.com/NxeQMikbVU
— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 8, 2024
Despite the spirited performance and Messi's pivotal role, a potentially concerning moment arose when Lukas MacNaughton executed a reckless studs-up challenge, clattering into Messi's shin during a clearance in the second half. Fortunately, Messi walked away from the high challenge, avoiding any significant lower leg problems.
Notably, this incident occurred just 10 minutes after a heated altercation on the edge of the Nashville box, where Messi engaged in a verbal exchange with rivals. The situation was defused by the intervention of players like Suarez and Sergio Busquets.
Things are getting chippy between Inter Miami and Nashville SC pic.twitter.com/hhNnm5AqKj
— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 8, 2024
With Messi expected to feature in the upcoming contest, the focus now shifts to the second leg of this intriguing tie scheduled for next Wednesday in Florida. The series remains finely poised, promising another thrilling chapter in the CONCACAF Champions Cup journey.
