Lionel Messi's extraordinary journey with Inter Miami continues to captivate fans as the Argentine superstar scored yet another stunning late free-kick goal, reported by goal.com. Messi's latest feat unfolded in a Leagues Cup last-16 clash against MLS rivals FC Dallas, a match that turned into a thrilling eight-goal spectacle.

OTRO GOLAZO DE NUESTRO CAPITÁN 🫡 🫡🫡#DALvMIA | 4-4 pic.twitter.com/aOhBw7LJGZ — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) August 7, 2023

Subscribe now to MLS Season Pass and watch every match including the playoffs on Apple TV.

With Inter Miami trailing, Messi once again showcased his unparalleled skill by curling a remarkable free-kick into the top corner from the edge of the box in the 85th minute. This clutch strike not only equalized the scoreline but also propelled the game towards a dramatic penalty shootout.

The 36-year-old had set the stage for his late-game heroics by opening the scoring in just the sixth minute. He met a well-placed cut-back pass at the edge of the area and unleashed a powerful shot that found the bottom corner of the net. This early goal set the tone for an unpredictable match, as both teams battled to gain the upper hand.

In the ensuing penalty shootout, Inter Miami emerged triumphant with a 5-3 victory, with Messi once again showcasing his composure by calmly converting his spot-kick from 12 yards.

Since his arrival at Inter Miami, Messi has wasted no time in leaving his mark. With seven goals in just four games, he has become an instrumental force for the Florida-based club. His exceptional performances have not only solidified Inter Miami's position in various competitions but have also ignited hopes of clinching silverware with the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner in their ranks.

As Messi's remarkable run of form continues to amaze, fans eagerly anticipate each of his appearances, knowing that his presence on the field can lead to magical moments like the stunning late free-kick goal against FC Dallas.