Iowa football fans have endured enough of quarterback Cade McNamara to know he's not the guy after barely earning the job before the season began. After a slow start versus Northwestern in Week 9, an untimely 84-yard pick-six set off a firestorm across social media. McNamara was benched in favor of transfer Brendan Sullivan, who came over from Northwestern before the season, per 247's Matt Zenitz.

Before halftime, Sullivan orchestrated a drive that led to a Kaleb Johnson rushing touchdown, giving the Hawkeyes the 12-7 lead. Big Ten Network commentators said the plan was for Sullivan to get at least one first-half drive, so it remains to be seen if McNamara will return to the game. Considering Iowa football entered this game as 13.5-point favorites, it doesn't bode well for McNamara that he was leading the offense to no traction against the Wildcats.

Iowa football's trio of Day 2 NFL Draft prospects

Running back Kaleb Johnson, linebacker Jay Higgins and safety Sebastian Castro are potential Day 2 prospects for the 2025 NFL Draft.

Johnson is blessed with excellent vision, balance and patience as a runner. He doesn't have straight-line speed, but Johnson is great between the tackles and shows a natural elusiveness and agility in tight spaces. Boise State football RB Ashton Jeanty is at the top of the class in this position, but there is a big second tier where as many as a dozen running backs will be drafted from Rounds 2 to 4, including Johnson.

Coverage linebackers are must-haves in today's NFL, and Iowa football's Higgins fits the bill. Although he's a bit undersized to play inside, Higgins will likely play off-ball at the next level. He's excellent in coverage and has enough speed to challenge tight ends in space. He's a high football IQ player who can play in nickel packages. A poor 40-time could push him deeper into Day 2 or early Day 3 rounds.

Nickel corners are a prized commodity but still do not yet command a ton of draft capital. Castro fits the mold as a press-man cover corner with enough tenacity to be an in-the-box defender. His undersized frame is leveraged by fast recognition and play instincts. He will not show great long speed but could begin his career as a rotational defensive back and earn his keep on special teams while growing his coverage game.

The 4-3 Iowa Hawkeyes hold a 12-7 lead over Northwestern at halftime. They host the Wisconsin Badgers next week on Saturday, November 2.